HubStor Advances Cloud Data Management With Identity Intelligence

KANATA, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor today announced new cloud data management capabilities that enable enterprises to use Microsoft Azure Active Directory's extended identity attributes in policies that control the storage, preservation, and security of unstructured data.

The HubStor cloud data management platform uniquely protects unstructured data workloads while incorporating a query-optimized mapping of data access rights, users, and group memberships. Now with extended identity metadata correlated into HubStor's intelligent policy engine, enterprises can streamline their management of critical information in the following ways:

Storage: Automated enrollment into secondary storage – HubStor can now dynamically detect when a user leaves the organization and automatically enroll their Microsoft Office 365 mailbox and OneDrive for Business site in a backup/archiving policy that captures the data into Azure-based secondary storage.

– HubStor can now dynamically detect when a user leaves the organization and automatically enroll their Microsoft Office 365 mailbox and OneDrive for Business site in a backup/archiving policy that captures the data into Azure-based secondary storage. Preservation: Retention or legal hold automation – HubStor can dynamically set retention periods on a user's data in secondary storage when, for example, the user joins a department or leaves the organization.

– HubStor can dynamically set retention periods on a user's data in secondary storage when, for example, the user joins a department or leaves the organization. Security: Role-based access control for data streams – HubStor can restrict access permissions to global data streams so that privileged users can search, access, or recover information relating to precise sets of users only. HubStor's new ability to automate a logical separation within a single data stream for role-based access control is gaining traction in the following scenarios:

Email journaling – Storage rules in HubStor leverage the Organizational Unit attribute to control access to messages so that legal discovery users can conduct searches, apply holds, and perform exports on email custodians within their particular domain only, for example.



Office 365 audit log retention – Similarly, HubStor's storage rules can leverage the Department attribute to create a logical separation of audit log records so that particular IT and security administrators can review and produce Office 365 event history for users within specific departments or office locations only.

"We listen to the needs of our customers closely as we build out the HubStor cloud data management platform," said Brad Janes, VP of Product Management at HubStor. "Enhancing HubStor's integration with Azure Active Directory and the HubStor policy engine to incorporate identity metadata unlocks never-before-seen data management capabilities in the IT industry."

