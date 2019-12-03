HubStor Integrates With EMC Centera for Direct Compliance Archive Migration

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor Inc., a leader in cloud data management, today announced that the HubStor cloud data platform includes API-based integration to EMC Centera, giving Centera customers a direct migration path to HubStor for cloud-based WORM storage compliance.

Organizations using Centera have a migration challenge on the horizon. For many EMC customers, a cloud-based alternative is desirable, but the migration path and replacement technology have been unclear.

HubStor's content migration capabilities for Centera offer a direct Centera-to-HubStor flow for a seamless chain of custody. As part of the migration, HubStor resolves and synchronizes the application file directory from Centera automatically. Existing WORM retention periods inherit seamlessly into HubStor also.

The HubStor cloud data platform has a flexible metadata model that allows for any content attributes to migrate with the files from Centera for a lossless migration, making HubStor ideal for a variety of Centera workloads, including medical imaging, financial records, messaging and communications archives.

The Centera migration features are included in HubStor and available to any HubStor customer with a subscription to the software service.

Comments on the News

"HubStor is now both the content migration engine and go-forward WORM storage platform for Centera replacements," said Geoff Bourgeois, CEO at HubStor. "As a cloud data platform, we are excited to include support for Centera migration at no extra cost."

"Getting off Centera can be a challenge for organizations because of the compliance nature of the workload," said Greg Campbell, CTO at HubStor. "HubStor removes the complexity and cost of the migration with a simple, direct integration that synchronizes the attributes and file directory structure while inheriting retention periods also."

About HubStor

HubStor is a cloud data platform that simplifies how enterprises protect and manage data at any scale. Organizations leverage HubStor in cloud regions around the world for backup, file system tiering, compliance archiving, message journaling, content indexing and search, and application data retirement. HubStor is headquartered in Canada, maintains SOC 2 compliance, and is a Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized partner.

