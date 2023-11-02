HubUR, a hybrid offer of workspaces and green mobility, participates in the Smart City Expo World Congress

News provided by

HubUR

02 Nov, 2023, 07:14 ET

** November 7–9, 2023 – Stand F186 A and B Pavilion P2 **

Cities of the future think about the present. How do you define what is to be promoted or eliminated? What is the role of the human and how can we create balanced interactions beyond the transportation subject?

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All these challenges have led HubUR to think about the smart city of tomorrow in the era of teleworking, the depopulation of metropolises coupled with social exclusion, ecology, etc. to provide the community with relevant solutions.

Continue Reading
Imagination becomes reality. Graphics by Lilia G.
Imagination becomes reality. Graphics by Lilia G.

Through an innovative third-place 3.0 concept, HubUR provides a multifaceted response to people in collaboration with the public authorities – places of life and work in every city, where services are lacking, but also environmentally responsible vehicles for all travel needs. HubUR stations can be installed everywhere: for surfaces that can start at 80 m² and go up to 3,500 m². HubUR is a viable option for local actors wanting to meet the needs of their populations.

The company aims to develop 3,000 locations in Europe under a common brand and to create at least 6,000 jobs.

This franchise gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to be an integral part of the overall project.

HubUR, a versatile and affordable hybrid offer:

  • Telework: flex offices for work, collective intelligence and learning
  • Green mobility: environmentally friendly vehicles (gyropods, bicycles, scooters, cars, etc.) for individual or shared trips
  • Technology services: a community network, and digital platform for an on-demand offer and various events, not to mention the e-commerce site and a private blockchain offering the HubUR token
  • Social impact: spaces designed specifically for well-being, in line with an art of living from the sources of human needs, for "agile productivity"

Other services may be added depending on the type of implementation location and the needs identified (daycare, dry cleaner, gym, etc.).

From the small HubUR "eco" city to the hydrogen bike, Philippe Cussonnier, Chief Executive Officer, and his team are ready to come and discover these innovations and answer your questions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262075/Imagination_becomes_reality.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261076/HubUR_Logo.jpg

Press contact: 
Sarah Hachemi
[email protected] 

SOURCE HubUR

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.