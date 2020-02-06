HubWeek Organizers Launch a New Brand: Manifest Boston

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubWeek , a nonprofit organization and civic collaboration founded by The Boston Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT, today announced its next bold move in becoming a platform to shine a light on the powerful stories happening at the intersection of art, science, and technology across the Boston region. The newly created entity, Manifest Boston, will serve as a parent organization to house a collection of events, content, and experiences to continue the mission of building a better future for the doers, dreamers, and makers in Greater Boston.

Jen Reddy has been named president of Manifest Boston and will oversee the organization's growth and new offerings as well as the annual HubWeek Fall Festival — the flagship event, which will retain its name. Both the HubWeek Festival and monthly Curated Conversations series will live under the Manifest Boston brand. Reddy brings a wealth of experience, having spent the last 20 years building brands both in agencies and startups, and has been an advisor to HubWeek since its inception in 2014.

In the newly minted role, Reddy will work directly with the founders to build upon HubWeek's past five years of success through a variety of expanded experiential and content initiatives. She will also begin announcing new offerings for 2020 and beyond. Manifest Boston will have a full brand rollout across all channels, including website and social media, in March.

"We have ambitious plans for Manifest Boston and our mission is to be the voice of the 'New Boston' that celebrates the people who are creating it every day. Our passion for this region is reflected in our existing programming and will fuel new ideas across channels to broaden our reach and impact. We are thrilled to take this next step," said Linda Pizzuti Henry, co-founder and board chair of HubWeek and Manifest Boston.

HubWeek 2020

HubWeek 2020 will take place from September 30-October 2, 2020 in Boston's Seaport. Since HubWeek launched in 2014, the festival has had a major impact on Greater Boston, drawing in more than 100K attendees and collaborating with over 730 organizations. The festival's 2019 lineup drew thousands of participants, featuring topics, speakers, and experiences that embodied the innovation taking place in Boston and around the globe — including conservation, impact investing, biotech, AI and society, cannabis, healthcare, robotics, the future of space, and many more.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the HubWeek team and our founding partners. Boston is a special place with incredible stories around every corner. The past five years have proven the hunger that exists for inspiration, collaboration, and innovation, all of which are happening in our own backyard," said Reddy. "We want Manifest Boston to be the heartbeat of the city, where the future is what we build together."

HubWeek's original founding institutions, The Boston Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT, will continue their deep support in both HubWeek and Manifest Boston, contributing to ongoing programming and content development.

About Manifest Boston: Manifest Boston is an organization dedicated to igniting and unleashing the potential of Boston. We guide and gather the doers, dreamers, and makers that define who we are as a city and what our future will be. Through experiences, content, and events we celebrate the ideas and people that make our community vibrant, brilliant, and bold. Manifest Boston was founded by The Boston Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT.

About HubWeek: HubWeek is a creativity and innovation festival, and a first-of-its-kind civic collaboration between The Boston Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT. Since 2014, the HubWeek festival has had a major impact on greater Boston, bringing together over 730 organizations – including 400+ startups, 71 artists, and 56 non-profits. HubWeek's mission is to convene and showcase the change makers doing impactful work at the intersection of art, science, and technology in Greater Boston and across the globe.

Media Contact

Lisa van der Pool

InkHouse (for HubWeek)

hubweek@inkhouse.com

617-678-4280

SOURCE HubWeek

Related Links

https://www.hubweek.org

