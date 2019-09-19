HubWeek's 2019 Festival Announces New Programming Designed to Bring Boston Together to Build a Better Future

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks out from the annual festival, HubWeek, a nonprofit organization delivering curated programming and experiences at the intersection of art, science, and technology, today announced the final schedule of events for its fifth annual festival taking place this year in Boston Seaport on Oct. 1-3. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here .

HubWeek's theme for 2019 centers around the idea of the pursuit — a driving force that can be found in all changemakers striving to change the conversation and disrupt the status quo. Programming is designed to engage and inspire curious minds with four tracks that reflect the world we live in — the pursuit of change, the unknown, connection and inspiration — with the hope that learnings will lead to action.

"The future is being built here in Boston, and HubWeek is just a distillation of the city's brainpower. This city produces some of the strongest minds in art, science, and technology, and has proven to be a hub for global collaboration," said Linda Pizzuti Henry, co-founder of HubWeek. "Through HubWeek, we hope to inspire an entire community year over year in order to broaden their horizons and uncover what's possible while working together toward changing what is considered impossible."

Since HubWeek launched in 2014, the festival has had a major impact on the city of Boston, drawing in more than 100K attendees and collaborating with over 730 organizations. The festival's 2019 lineup is expected to draw thousands of participants, featuring topics, speakers and events that embody the innovation taking place across a number of industries in the Boston and beyond — including conservation, cannabis, LGBT, emerging tech, film, and many more.

"In order to truly make an impact on some of today's most pressing challenges, it's important to bring different perspectives together," says Jürgen Eckhardt, Head of Leaps by Bayer. "Tackling societal issues through open collaboration is a cornerstone of our values at Leaps by Bayer, and is a major reason why we are thrilled to join thousands of the city's voices, right in Boston's Seaport."

This year, HubWeek guests can begin their Fall Festival journey at "The Lot." It's the beating heart of HubWeek — a place to run into new friends and check out art installations, murals, and participatory works by Boston based artists (details to come). Race the clock at the Breaking Through Impossible escape game, lose yourself in the Playground of Empathy, and catch a demo or live performance as you take your 10 a.m. call.

The full lineup of HubWeek experiences can be found here . Below is just a taste of what guests will experience this year:

Rethinking the Planet's Future with a Conservation Legend: Join an intimate conversation with one of HubWeek's keynote speakers, Kristine Tompkins , President of the Tompkins Conversation, about protecting the places we love, leading a profitable company with a positive impact, and what's giving her hope for the future.

Join an intimate conversation with one of HubWeek's keynote speakers, , President of the Tompkins Conversation, about protecting the places we love, leading a profitable company with a positive impact, and what's giving her hope for the future. Bodies in Space: The Next Generation of Exploration: From the first photograph of a black hole, the life of a NASA astronaut candidate, the future of space tourist habitats, Boston scientists have long been at the forefront of space exploration, and now, a new generation of explorers is achieving groundbreaking advancements in the field. Hear firsthand what's next at a thought-provoking discussion with scientists from Harvard University , Mass General Hospital, and MIT .

From the first photograph of a black hole, the life of a NASA astronaut candidate, the future of space tourist habitats, scientists have long been at the forefront of space exploration, and now, a new generation of explorers is achieving groundbreaking advancements in the field. Hear firsthand what's next at a thought-provoking discussion with scientists from , Mass General Hospital, and . Breaking Barriers for Women at Work: Join the conversation as podcast co-host and Harvard Business Review Editor Amy Bernstein leads a discussion with Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John about her experiences, lessons learned, and the advice she wishes she'd been given along the way.

Join the conversation as podcast co-host and Harvard Business Review Editor leads a discussion with Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John about her experiences, lessons learned, and the advice she wishes she'd been given along the way. A More Inclusive Future: Transgender Health, Culture, and Policy: Hear a panel discussion with Boston experts in transgender health, culture, and policy focused on how we can create a healthy, inclusive and welcoming community for transgender and non-binary individuals.

About HubWeek: HubWeek is a creativity and innovation festival, and a first-of-its-kind civic collaboration between The Boston Globe, Harvard University, MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital. Since HubWeek launched in 2014, the festival has had a major impact on the city of Boston, collaborating with over 730 organizations from Boston and beyond, including 400+ startups, 71 artists and 56 non-profits. HubWeek's mission is to convene, celebrate and showcase the most creative and inventive changemakers in art, science and technology making an impact in Greater Boston and across the globe.

