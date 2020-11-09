Huckleberry Youth Programs Reveals Rebrand; Introduces Huckleberry ACE Academy

SAN FRANCISCO and MARIN COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huckleberry Youth Programs today announced the inception of Huckleberry ACE (Access to College Equity) Academy, formally known as Huckleberry Wellness Academy, to continue supporting first-generation college students. This announcement comes in advance of RISE UP for Youth & Family Rights, Huckleberry's virtual fundraiser this Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 pm PT.

Despite the challenges COVID-19 brought to educators and learners around the world this year, San Francisco and Marin County's Huckleberry Youth Programs tenaciously continued to prepare the Bay Area's first-generation college students for post-secondary education. With a goal to assist youth with college access and career development, students join Huckleberry ACE in their sophomore year in high school and continue in the program through their first years of college.

"Marin and San Francisco Counties rank among the highest opportunity gaps between Latino and white youth in the state," said Priscilla Miranda, Director of Marin Programs at Huckleberry. "With programming that reinforces educational equities, Huckleberry ACE is proud to appeal to and support historically underserved youth."

"Being a first-generation college student comes with a variety of challenges, which Huckleberry ACE thoughtfully prepared me for," said Jessica Mena Flores. "I'm proud of my degree from Sonoma State University, and attribute it to the assistance from Huckleberry ACE; the program helped guide me through the college application process and connected to me to the right resources to make my dream a reality."

Huckleberry ACE has seen monumental success in recent years. 100% of 2019 high school seniors entered a two- or four-year college; 86% of seniors graduated from high school having completed the A-G requirements, ensuring they are eligible to attend a CSU or UC. Additionally:

100% of juniors who strived to attend a four year university participated in an SAT prep class

100% of seniors received a combination of a Pell Grant, Cal Grant or University Grant

or University Grant 100% of seniors completed a professional internship of volunteer opportunity prior to attending college

80% of alumni have earned their bachelor degree or higher

RISE UP for Youth & Family Rights, Huckleberry's virtual fundraiser will feature an evening of entertainment and inspiring stories in support of Huckleberry's programs providing safety, health, justice and education to thousands of youth and families. The event will also include additional information around Huckleberry ACE.

To learn more about Huckleberry Youth Programs, please visit: https://www.huckleberryyouth.org/.

