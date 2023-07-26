HUD Awards Atlanta Housing, City of Atlanta $40 Million for Bowen Homes Transformation

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUD announced today that Atlanta Housing (AH) and the City of Atlanta have been awarded a $40 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to revitalize the former Bowen Homes. The area includes the surrounding neighborhoods of Carey Park and a portion of Almond Park, along with the neighborhood-related segments of the Donald Lee Hollowell and James Jackson parkways, collectively known as the Bowen Choice Neighborhood (BCN).

"Atlanta Housing and the City of Atlanta have demonstrated that we can leverage $40 million in Choice Neighborhood funds into more than $500 million to successfully transform the Bowen Choice Neighborhood," said Eugene E. Jones, president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "This grant will be transformational for the Bowen Choice Neighborhood, as public and private resources are combined to create new affordable housing, improve neighborhood amenities and provide new opportunities for current and former resident."

The CN program is consistent with the Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' vision for neighborhood revitalization and is part of the West Hollowell segment of the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway transformational corridor initiative. AH has been working with the mayor's office to develop strategies and focus resources in three areas consistent with the grant requirements: Housing, Neighborhood and People.

The Housing strategy supports the redevelopment of the former Bowen Homes site, with more than $300 million allocated for housing. The Neighborhood strategy focuses on residential and commercial blight removal, neighborhood housing development, acquisition and clean-up of contaminated properties, and public safety. The CN Neighborhood budget is more than $200 million. The People strategy focuses on developing programs that will improve health, education and economic outcomes for former Bowen residents and the BCN community. The program leverages partnerships and resources with the Boys and Girls Club, Communities in Schools, Families First, Ga Tech CEISM, Goodwill of North Georgia, Grady Health System, Morehouse School of Medicine, Quality Care for Children, United Way, Urban League, Westside Works (CareerRise) and YMCA. Total funding for the People strategy is $42 million.

This is the second Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant awarded to AH and the City of Atlanta.

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

