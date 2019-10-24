HUD Sec. Ben Carson Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss Destructiveness of Political Correctness

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 330 stations across the country. On the show, Secretary Carson explained the reasoning behind a recent exchange with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10). In the exchange, Carson declined to apologize for acknowledging that males who try to infiltrate women's shelters are still men:

"I think this whole concept of political correctness — 'You can say this. You can't say that. You can't repeat what someone said' — is total foolishness and is going to destroy our nation."

Secretary Carson explained his answer on Washington Watch:

"To them, anything that doesn't agree with them is a hateful word, and that's what I mean when I said we need to be more mature than that. That's what I might expect from a third grade playground. If we make everything such a sensitive subject, and everybody has to sit down and filter everything that they say, and we're listening carefully to their words instead of what their meaning is, what do we become as a society and as a people? It's fearful to really think about it. And we've got to nip it in the bud before it gets to the place where everybody just is silent." Carson added, "We're not talking about denying anybody their rights. Everybody gets equal rights, but nobody gets extra rights. Your rights don't get to be special so that you can stamp on my rights."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, responded:

"That's the principle that America has been guided by for centuries--equal rights for all, special rights for none. That's what makes America work."

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/secretary-of-hud-ben-carson-on-the-threat-that-political-correctness-poses-to-our-nation.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

