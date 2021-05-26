HUDDL3 Group Launches Range Search Partners

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDDL3 Group is excited to announce that it has added Range Search Partners, an executive search and organizational consulting firm specializing in the energy, private equity, and life sciences industries, to their fast-growing portfolio of human capital solutions companies.

Jamie Ferguson, President of Range Search Partners, brings over 20 years of experience in delivering executive search and bespoke talent management advisory services to clients globally. Based in Houston, Texas, Ferguson and the team will be supporting client teams, working closely with other HUDDL3 Group companies – PTS Advance and UP Professional Solutions – which have a successful track record providing staffing services to companies in the Energy, Infrastructure, and Life Sciences industries.

In addition to this powerful total talent management capability, Range Search Partners will leverage the HUDDL3 Group's technology company – SmartSearch – with a view to combining the already strong applicant tracking system functionality with innovative new talent mapping and data analytics.

Ferguson stated, "I am delighted to be working with the HUDDL3 Group to launch Range Search Partners. In 2021 many industries are experiencing a period of transition with shifting social, political, and economic drivers causing leaders to reconsider their traditional talent strategies. Range Search Partners will help clients navigate these challenging times and prepare them for the opportunities that lie ahead. Our inclusive search process will enable executive teams to access complete pools of diverse leadership talent underpinned with robust data to support informed and diligent hiring decisions. Our consulting solutions focus on finding practical adjustments that will have maximum positive impact with minimal organizational upheaval."

Dane Groeneveld, CEO of HUDDL3 Group, stated, "Our group of companies exist to identify opportunities for innovation and teamwork across the human capital ecosystem so that we can contribute to a human-centered design for the future of work. Range Search Partner's data-driven approach and powerful market insights will provide our customers with more real-time resources to drive sustainable business performance. We are thrilled to have someone of Jamie's ability onboard to lead this new venture. He is a highly regarded leader in the executive search domain with a track record of building high-performing teams and lasting customer relationships. We have big plans for Range Search Partners, and I have absolute confidence that Jamie is the right person to bring those plans to fruition."

