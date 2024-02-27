"Huddle for Health Challenge" Launches, Spearheaded by NFL Alumni Association and ScaleHealth in Alliance with CHIME at the ViVE Event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move poised to revolutionize community health, the NFL Alumni Association and ScaleHealth, in collaboration with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), are thrilled to unveil the "Huddle for Health Challenge." This innovative initiative taps into the collective might and dedication of the sports and healthcare sectors to confront chronic diseases and bolster mental wellness, utilizing the latest in digital health solutions and a strong ethos of community involvement.

The challenge commenced with an electrifying announcement on Monday at 5 pm, spotlighting the support of Super Bowl Champions Kyle Richardson and Billy Davis, and Walter Payton Man of the Year, Rolf Benirschke, along with a special appearance by esteemed NFL Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Rams legend, Eric Dickerson. These iconic figures are rallying together to extend their legacy from triumphs on the gridiron to victories in health and wellness, highlighting the critical role of teamwork and communal efforts in combating diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and mental health issues.

Keith Fraidenburg, Executive Vice President at CHIME, shared his excitement about the program: "The 'Huddle for Health Challenge' epitomizes a synergistic collaboration that leverages the strengths of digital health technologies and the unifying spirit of our communities to make a profound difference in health and wellness. This partnership with ScaleHealth and the NFL Alumni Association embodies our collective commitment to addressing our communities' health challenges today."

"The complement of these organizations is so exciting and powerful," said Taylor McPartland, CEO of ScaleHealth, "Combining the power of the NFL Alumni shield with the innovation of ScaleHealth and the thought leadership of CHIME puts all of us in a position for long term, positive impact."

"As NFL Alumni and beacons of our community, we have a special opportunity to make long-lasting and positive impacts to improve health and wellness from which we reside, "said Kyle Richardson, Managing Member of NFL Alumni Health. "I'm so excited to kick off this relationship and see what we can do together."

This initiative is designed to foster a unified, community-centric strategy for health and wellness, promoting the effective use of digital health tools and active participation from both individuals and communities to prevent and manage chronic diseases. It is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of innovation, collaboration, and community engagement in enhancing health outcomes and elevating the quality of life for all.

Set against the backdrop of the ViVE Event in Los Angeles, CA, renowned for spotlighting healthcare innovation and collaborative endeavors, the announcement provides a prime opportunity to launch a movement that mirrors these core values. The initiative aims to spark significant change across the health and wellness landscape by uniting healthcare leaders and tech innovators.

Seize this chance to be part of a pioneering movement redefining standards in health and wellness. Join us at the ViVE event at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the landmark launch, and discover how you can contribute to and engage with the "Huddle for Health Challenge."

Stay tuned for more details about the initiative, and join us in this transformative journey by visiting www.nflalumnihealth.org/VIVE-2024.

About ViVE

ViVE, a collaboration between HLTH and CHIME, is the leading event for digital health decision-makers, focusing on the intersection of healthcare business and technological evolution. This premier event annually convenes over 7,500 executives, innovators, policymakers, clinicians, and the patient community, fostering a platform for impactful networking, insight into market trends, and the exploration of transformative technologies. With a focus on curated matchmaking and progressive programming, ViVE champions the evolution of healthcare, ensuring participants gain valuable strategies for enhancing patient care and system efficiency. Its consistent growth highlights its critical role in propelling industry innovation. For more information on upcoming events, visit viveevent.com .

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 56 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 180 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, visit chimecentral.org .

About ScaleHealth

ScaleHealth is a health innovation marketplace that leverages a data-driven technology platform to connect innovative healthcare startups worldwide with leading health organizations, providers, and associations, all aiming to ensure that everyone has access to the healthcare resources they need and deserve.. For more information, visit scalehealth.com .

