Huddle House Celebrates Decatur Grand Opening on April 1

Location marks 10th Huddle House in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is no April Fool's joke, Huddle House is officially open for business in the Decatur community. On April 1, 2023, the restaurant is hosting a Grand Opening from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, Decatur, IL 62521. To kick off the celebration, guests will enjoy *99-cent Golden Waffles, giveaways*, and more. Three lucky guests will have a chance to win Free Huddle House meals for a year.

The 2,000 sq. ft. Decatur Huddle House is owned by Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael and was built in the city's rapidly growing northeast corridor. "We saw the need for a community gathering place and quality breakfast restaurant for our area. Jessica and I found that Huddle House was a leading choice and a great fit for us," said Chazaray Carson. "We are excited to be part of the Huddle House family and to bring their homestyle comfort food and experience to our hometown."

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmosphere where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of a homestyle meal is savored. Known for offering breakfast at every mealtime, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House performs an important role in every community it serves.

"Chazaray and Jessica are ideal partners. We are looking for owners that truly "serve from the heart" and they do just that," said Troy Tracy, Brand President of Huddle House, Inc . "It is exciting to see the franchise growth of Huddle House, with locations being built nationwide."

"As area natives, Chazaray and Jessica bring a high level of knowledge and dedication for Decatur. Their new Huddle House location demonstrates their commitment to growing their community," said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management . "We are honored to welcome them to our team and look forward to watching them succeed with our legacy brand."

Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. For more information, visit www.HuddleHouse.com , or follow the Decatur restaurant on Facebook @huddlehousedecaturil.

*99-cent Waffles are available one per guest, for dine-in only.

*Three Grand Prize winners will be announced during the Grand Opening with the prize of free meals for a year.

