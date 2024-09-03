Huddle House Scores MVP Status with New Waffle Tacos

Beloved brand combines two favorites into a breakfast masterpiece this season

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle House , serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964, has long been at the top of its game and now they're scoring MVP status with new creations as its MVP Waffle Tacos take your breakfast experience to new heights. Starting Wednesday, September 4, 2024, get your hands on the Maple Butter MVP Taco or Sausage Gravy MVP Taco.

What is a Waffle Taco? It's exactly as the name implies! It's a waffle folded into a taco shape and filled to the brim with hearty breakfast favorites.

"We enjoy surprising our guests with exciting new creations that pique their interest and satisfy their cravings," said Jorge Pederzini , Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. "Our new MVP Waffle Tacos are the perfect handheld dish, packed with the delicious flavors our guests love. They're a fun and tasty twist on breakfast that can be enjoyed any time of day."

The Maple Butter MVP Taco features a golden waffle layered with Applewood smoked bacon or country sausage, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of Huddle House's new house-made maple butter sauce.

The Sausage Gravy MVP Taco takes a golden waffle and layers it with country sausage or Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of savory country sausage gravy.

The MVP Waffle Tacos are available as platters and served with your choice of tots or crispy hashbrowns, plus homestyle grits, biscuits & sausage gravy, or seasonal fruit. They're only around for a limited time while supplies last, so grab them before they're gone!

