Huddle, The Leader In High School Event Tickets And Marketing, Hires SVP-Corporate Partnerships Larry Jones

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle® today announced the company has hired Larry Jones to the position of SVP-Corporate Partnerships. Larry is an accomplished marketing and sales management professional with a track record of success in sales, service and activation within the Sports and Entertainment industries. Prior to joining Huddle, Larry led strategic sales efforts across a portfolio of property clients for Atlanta based Trenches Consulting. He has also held stints at IMG College, Live Nation and the Atlanta Hawks. Through his positions, his focus has been on matching brands with the right assets to achieve their marketing goals.

"Huddle represents a great opportunity to join a high growth organization in a space coveted by brands but not easy to scale and navigate," said Jones. "Huddle is the perfect collection of assets for brands to deliver value to schools and communities. I look forward to helping to expand the platform and drive objectives for schools and brands."

"I'm thrilled we continue to add great talent like Larry to help with our growth agenda at Huddle," said Huddle President, Joey Thacker. "We have an amazing team already in place, and by adding this seasoned professional, we further strengthened our corporate partnership division."

About Huddle

Huddle is the leader in high school event tickets and marketing. The company has built a trusted reputation for driving local sales through innovative marketing products like Huddle Tickets. Huddle, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, builds programs rooted in serving a targeted audience and converting them into passionate brand advocates. Learn more at HuddleInc.com .

