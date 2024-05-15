Huddle Up Teams Up with the Bill of Rights Institute to Support Community Engagement and Mental Health

DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle Up , the leader in supporting children's growth, development, and mental health, is excited to announce a partnership with the Bill of Rights Institute 's MyImpact Challenge, a program that promotes civic engagement and community building. This partnership kicks off during May Mental Health Month, aligning with both organizations' commitment to supporting communities and fostering the wellbeing of kids and teens.

The partnership aims to leverage Huddle Up's expertise in team-based care and community empowerment alongside the Bill of Rights Institute's extensive network of educators. By joining together, the organizations seek to empower educators, providers, families, and communities to create a meaningful impact on children's growth and development. The Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring all students have access to a quality civic education, provides educators with free resources to teach students about civics, history, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens. With a network of over 76,000 educators, who teach more than 7.6 million students per year, the Institute plays a vital role in supporting young people and promoting community engagement.

"We are excited to partner with the Bill of Rights Institute to unite communities in nurturing the growth, development and mental health of our kids and teens," said Dr. Omar Dawood, CEO and Board Member at Huddle Up. "The MyImpact Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to combine our resources to recognize kids and teens as they contribute to their communities."

As part of the partnership, Huddle Up will sponsor the Bill of Rights Institute's MyImpact Challenge, a contest in which students nationwide develop community service and civic engagement projects, and share how those projects impact their communities and promote constitutional principles like equality, liberty, and justice.

Throughout May Mental Health Month, Huddle Up will showcase projects that address mental health and belonging in the community. Moreover, Huddle Up will recognize and amplify the Bill of Rights Institute's community impact through sponsoring MyImpact Challenge awards, and working directly with students to help them bring their ideas and projects to their school boards. Huddle Up will also support the Bill of Rights Institute's 76,000 educators with lesson plans focused on mental health, inclusion, and belonging in their classrooms.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Huddle Up to support students and community engagement," said David J. Bobb, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Bill of Rights Institute. "Through MyImpact Challenge, we aim to help students develop civic engagement skills that create a lasting impact on their growth, development, well-being, and ability to engage productively in their communities. We are excited by the energy, commitment, and expertise Huddle Up will bring to the program."

For more information about Huddle Up and the Bill of Rights Institute, visit huddleupcare.com and mybri.org .

About Huddle Up:

Huddle Up supports the growth, development and mental health of children and adolescents. By bringing together providers, families and educators, Huddle Up creates a circle of support around children and adolescents, transforming the care experience and creating new levels of engagement and outcomes beyond traditional, in-person offerings. Technical innovation extends the high-quality nationwide network of providers, enabling them through peer-to-peer interactions, specialty support and outcome-driven personalization. Available in 50 states, and over 25 insurance plans, Huddle Up serves near a thousand schools in diverse regions throughout the nation. The company boasts nearly 900,000 sessions delivered, a 4.5/5 student star rating and a 96% provider retention rate.

Huddle Up serves children and adolescents with three solutions:

IEP Huddle: A transformative solution that goes beyond traditional support of speech therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, and mental health needs for the evaluation, care services, and management of IEP-related, 504, and RTI programs.

A transformative solution that goes beyond traditional support of speech therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, and mental health needs for the evaluation, care services, and management of IEP-related, 504, and RTI programs. All Student Huddle: A solution that extends mental health support to the entire population from Tier 1 screening and self-guided care to Tier 3 one-on-one individual service needs, and works in place of, or alongside SEL, tiered and MTSS offerings.

A solution that extends mental health support to the entire population from Tier 1 screening and self-guided care to Tier 3 one-on-one individual service needs, and works in place of, or alongside SEL, tiered and MTSS offerings. Family Care Hub: An innovative, first-of-its-kind platform that empowers self-guided care, courses, and education for students and their families, bringing them together to create new levels of engagement and outcomes.

About the Bill of Rights Institute:

The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history, and supports educators and students with free resources and educational programs.

The organization works with more than 76,000 educators, who teach approximately 7.6 million students per year. Through its MyImpact Challenge civic engagement contest, the Institute helps students explore the connections between citizenship, charity, entrepreneurship, and design thinking.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicola Kamath

CMO, Huddle Up

[email protected]

