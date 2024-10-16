Huddle Up Welcomes Tyra Mariani to Board of Directors, Reinforcing Commitment to Children's Growth and Mental Health

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle Up, a company dedicated to the growth, development, and mental health of children and adolescents, is proud to announce the expansion of our board of directors to include Tyra Mariani. With her extensive background in education, policy, and community empowerment, Tyra is poised to significantly accelerate Huddle Up's impact.

Driving toward our Mission and Vision

At Huddle Up, our mission is clear: to support the growth, development, and mental health of all children and adolescents by empowering their communities to participate in care. We envision a world where personalized, scalable care becomes the standard for children and adolescents, enabling them to realize their full potential.

We are committed to actively engaging with communities, partnering with educational systems, and ensuring compliance with policy. We recognize the importance of leadership that drives meaningful impact and fosters representation at all levels.

Tyra Mariani: A Catalyst for Impact

Tyra Mariani, founder and principal of UP Advisors LLC, brings a wealth of experience to Huddle Up and embodies the values that Huddle Up champions. Her proven track record in education and her deep understanding of community dynamics will enhance our ability to listen to the needs of the communities we serve. With her leadership, we aim to deepen our partnerships with schools and accelerate our growth as we work to create a supportive environment for children and adolescents.

As former president of the Schultz Family Foundation, she played a pivotal role in addressing inequality and unlocking opportunities for underserved communities. Her previous leadership positions include serving as Chief of Staff for the office of U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education, president and chief operating officer of New America, and in establishing the Greater New Orleans Region of New Leaders, where she drove academic gains in post-Katrina schools. Additionally, as budget director for Chicago Public Schools, she managed a $5 billion budget and implemented initiatives to enhance educational quality.

With degrees from Howard University and Stanford University, and service on several prominent boards, including Fidelity Charitable and Jobs for the Future, Tyra embodies the leadership and vision that Huddle Up seeks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyra to our Board of Directors," said Omar Dawood, MD, MPH, MBA, CEO of Huddle Up. "Her extensive experience in education and community empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission, and her insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our services."

Tyra Mariani expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join Huddle Up's Board of Directors. The organization's commitment to creating a supportive network around children and adolescents is inspiring. Their commitment to using technology to improve consistency, efficiency, and quality of care, as well as measure outcomes is truly unique. I believe in the organization's mission and am excited to contribute to a future where every child has access to the support they need to thrive."

Huddle Up looks forward to the positive impact Tyra will have as we work together to fulfill our mission and vision.

About Huddle Up

Huddle Up supports the growth, development, and mental health of students by creating a comprehensive circle of support that brings together providers, families, and educators. Our innovative approach transforms the care experience, enabling high-quality, outcome-driven personalization across the nation. Available in all 50 states, Huddle Up serves nearly a thousand schools, having delivered over 1 million sessions with a client rating of 4.5/5 and a provider retention rate of 95%.

Huddle Up has two core offerings:

IEP Huddle: Comprehensive support for IEP-related services, including speech therapy and mental health care.

All Student Huddle: Mental health support for all students, from screening to individualized services.

