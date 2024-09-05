HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests at Royal Mansour Marrakech , Morocco can now look forward to a more personalized stay, thanks to a collaboration with smart hospitality solutions provider Hudini .

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World, the Royal Mansour Marrakech is set amongst 9 acres of palatial gardens within the city's ancient walls. Known for sumptuous stays and sensorial delights, the luxury hotel has been inspired by a medina and features 53 riads, or traditional houses.

Hudini adds a digital interface to the old-world luxury of Royal Mansour Marrakech

The hotel recently introduced 150 in-room tablets with a guest engagement app designed by Hudini; the platform is a one-point interface with which guests can elevate every aspect of their stay. They're now welcomed with a customized message and offers; guests can also adjust the room's ambience using the app's smart controls and personalize room service orders. Housekeeping can be scheduled at their convenience; restaurant bookings and spa appointments can be made with just a few clicks. Guests can also easily view hotel and local information, leave feedback and preview their bills prior to check-out. The app adds modern convenience and customization to the warmth and opulence of traditional Moroccan hospitality.

Prince Thampi, CEO and Founder of Hudini, says, "We're proud to have been chosen by the iconic Royal Mansour Marrakech to develop and implement a bespoke app. Even with its reputation for exceptional service, the hotel's management realized the potential of a digital guest-facing solution to further raise guest experience. It speaks volumes about their hospitality."

"At Royal Mansour, we pride ourselves on providing unforgettable experiences. Hudini's digital platform helps us enhance our guest-centric approach, ensuring we meet the expectations of today's discerning travelers while staying true to Moroccan tradition. This digital shift allows us to better understand and serve our loyal guests, enhancing their satisfaction with our services," says Driss Idlahcen, Director of Computer Systems, Royal Mansour.

