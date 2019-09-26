Hudl and WeCOACH Partner to Present First-Ever BreakThrough Summit To Develop, Inspire and Celebrate Women in Sports

The interactive event will stream live on Dec. 16 and will be free to attend for those that register. Attendees will hear from industry leaders including two-time World Cup champion USWNT head coach Jill Ellis; 2019 Women's College World Series champion and UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez; and ESPN basketball analyst LaChina Robinson.

"We believe that opportunity should be as universal as talent and that sports cannot thrive without equity of access," David Graff, Hudl's Chief Executive Officer said. "To put powerful tools in the hands of every coach, athlete and team requires leaders in the industry pulling in one direction. We needed to surround ourselves with the right people with the right mission in order to produce the right change in the world. That's why we're partnering with WeCOACH and making this event accessible to everyone in the sports community."

Women in sport face unique pressures, including fewer advancement opportunities, unequal pay, gender bias, non-supportive work climates and balancing motherhood. BreakThrough Summit is a chance for women in sports to learn from and talk peer-to-peer with fellow coaches, administrators and athletic staff members about how they overcome these challenges. The event is also an opportunity to drive impactful and far-reaching conversations within the sports community.

"We couldn't ask for a better partner in Hudl in creating this unprecedented digital summit. There is such synergy between our organizations in wanting to move the needle in terms of visibility and equity for female coaches, administrators and industry leaders," WeCOACH Executive Director Megan Kahn said. "Our alignment in values and vision allows us to provide this summit at no cost, giving everyone an opportunity to participate. We are excited about harnessing a collective voice for women in the industry."

Attendees will have access to a private chatroom to share ideas, discuss the sessions, learn from colleagues nationwide and participate in live Q&A sessions.

Registration for this year's BreakThrough Summit opens in late October. Learn more about the event and speakers by visiting breakthroughsummit.live .

