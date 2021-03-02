Hudl Expands Smart Camera Solution to Outdoor Sports

OMAHA, Neb., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower outdoor sports teams at all levels to prepare, compete and livestream, Hudl today announced the launch of Hudl Focus Outdoor , a hands-free smart camera that automatically captures and uploads games and practices to Hudl and sends video to livestreaming platforms.

The cutting-edge technology builds upon the impact of Hudl Focus Indoor – which allows teams to capture HD video from the perfect angle using A.I.-powered player tracking technology. More than 15,000 basketball and volleyball teams have used Focus Indoor cameras to capture 190,000 games, and stream over 70,000 of those games to fans—all automatically with no cameraperson required. With the launch of Hudl Focus Outdoor, those participating in outdoor sports such as football and soccer will now be able to access the same capabilities, regardless of weather conditions.

Hudl CEO David Graff commented, "We're confident that player-tracking technology is going to transform the way football and soccer teams use video and analytics to collaborate and compete, while saving them time along the way. Meanwhile, parents, fans and recruiters have made it loud and clear over the past year they want live access from a distance—and that will continue, even when the pandemic has passed. Hudl Focus meets those needs, as what I believe is the most flexible smart sports camera on the market, and we're excited to expand to outdoor sports."

Hudl Focus Outdoor seamlessly integrates with Hudl, the most popular, powerful and user-friendly video analysis platform in sports. Used by more than 33,000 football and 18,000 soccer teams in the U.S., this integration makes every step of the sports preparation process, from setup to film study, easier, with instantaneous access to practice or game film for near real-time review. Users can have total control of their camera from a range of devices with the tap of a button by using the free-to-download Hudl Focus app.

Key benefits for teams using Focus Outdoor include:

Jonathan Coats, running backs coach and Hudl Focus Outdoor beta tester at Lake Travis High School (Austin, Texas) said: "We get more coaches on the field, we're getting better film, better information, and a better idea of the context behind each play call. You're also getting the ability for the parents to see their kids' games. That's a huge deal."

"Without using a manager to film, we can have them on the bench with us to help with statistics," commented Matt Monroe, basketball coach and Hudl Focus Indoor customer at Saint Ignatius College Prep (Chicago). "The camera is really clear and it works unbelievably well. It doesn't miss a beat; it follows the ball back and forth and it uploads the film right to our Hudl account. And for us, that ends up saving us even more time. We have the statistics faster, we're able to break down the film even quicker and it's so much more available to us right away than it would be if we were filming on our own. The Hudl Focus camera is absolutely amazing."

To learn more about Hudl Focus Outdoor and hear first-hand from some of the coaches who have helped test the platform, tune into our Blitz '21 demonstration panel on Wednesday, March 3 from 6-7pm ET .

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 160,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional services and more.

