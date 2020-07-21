Hudl Launches 'Return to Play' Program, Helps North American High Schools & Colleges Tackle an Uncertain Sports Season

The program makes it possible for every athletic department to have Hudl's full suite of products and services at no additional cost this year. When schools take advantage of the program, they get a Hudl Focus camera, livestreaming options they can monetize immediately, Hudl subscriptions for every team in their athletic department, and world-class training to get the most out of their department-wide package. The program also includes flexible agreement terms that fit schools' needs.

"We know things are challenging for everyone right now, so we're doing all we can to help coaches and athletes take on a sports season like no other," said David Graff, CEO of Hudl. "Athletic departments need a partner they can trust during this time of uncertainty, so we designed the Return to Play Program to help them continue to support their teams with the tools they rely on to succeed, without forcing anyone to make a short-term decision that jeopardizes their long-term success and flexibility."

The Return to Play program comes at a time when schools are looking to enhance the digital sports experience for coaches, athletes and fans. In addition to video tools and services built for a remote and uncertain environment, schools will receive flexible livestreaming capabilities that give them full control of their options for connecting with fans and monetizing their streams—all without required installation fees, five-year contracts or unclear terms.

"The last thing anyone needs right now is another layer of complexity," said Greg Nelson, VP and GM of Competitive at Hudl. "I'm a coach myself and I've seen firsthand how everyone's jobs have been made more complex due to COVID-19. Administrators are working with public health officials. Coaches are doing temperature checks and sanitizing equipment. Everyone is doing all they can to support student-athletes. This program puts schools in the driver's seat. There are a lot of unknowns right now across the country and we're offering programs everywhere real relief. We want to let schools focus on finding a safe return-to-play plan, and we'll be there to support them every step of the way."

Schools can upgrade today by visiting the Return to Play Program details page .

About Hudl

Hudl ( http://www.hudl.com ) is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska (USA), Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 160,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional services and more.

SOURCE Hudl

Related Links

https://www.hudl.com

