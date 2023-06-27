HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP'S ROBERT HUDOCK NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARY" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

News provided by

Hudock Employment Law Group

27 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that Managing Attorney Robert Hudock has again been recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.   

Robert Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities that want to recruit the best talent available while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

Hudock is an experienced litigator with over 22 years of practice and has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 17 years. He spent several years in "Big Law" and has experience managing large litigation teams. He was drawn to the "human side" of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry. Known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills, Hudock is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, and Employee Leave, and has provided solutions for his clients in many areas, including Workplace Management, and Employment Agreements, Policies and Procedures. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

