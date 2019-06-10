Hudson Data Announces Launch Of Model Factory

Companies looking to extract more value from their data are typically faced with added infrastructure and personnel costs. Model Factory can reduce or eliminate expensive staff training and IT investments by developing, configuring, and installing sophisticated models quickly, on prem or in the cloud. "We are confident our team can efficiently deliver impactful results, and with less risk," stated Rick Arturo, VP of Business Development. "In fact, if the Hudson Data model fails to achieve the targeted results, there is no cost for the model. We know of no other company offering such a pledge." Model Factory produces documented model artifacts and results which are ideal for regulatory compliance applications.