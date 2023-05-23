Hudson Dental DSO Launches in NY During Year of Rapid Growth

Hudson Dental Partners

23 May, 2023

Plans to expand into multiple U.S. states over the next several years

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Dental Partners, a growing dental support organization (DSO) in the Northeastern U.S. backed by Hudson Yards Capital, announces a partnership with its first dental practice in the state of New York. As a DSO, Hudson Dental provides business support to alleviate the management concerns of dental practice owners by streamlining their operations and allowing for growth.

Mr. Haim Haviv, Founder and CEO of Hudson Dental, said:

"We are thrilled to enter the Northeast market and welcome the first dental practice to our growing portfolio. The team is dedicated to building upon its success by leveraging our scale, connections, and expertise. We believe this partnership will create long-term value for everyone involved: dentists, staff, patients, and the local community.

At Hudson, we don't simply invest in practices or services – we first and foremost partner with great people and build champions. Furthermore, we don't change our dentists' clinical standards, processes, or branding. Rather, we handle all the back-end business operations so that dentists can focus on treating patients with kindness, professionalism, and respect. We are always looking for great doctors to join Hudson and offer them a compensation package plus an equity stake."

The DSO model is becoming increasingly popular for dental practices nationwide as it provides more affordable care to a larger patient population. Grouping dental practices allows DSOs to minimize their costs and pass the savings along to patients.

Dr. David, DDS, the lead dentist at Hudson's newly acquired practice said:

"The Hudson team simply knows what it's doing. Over the past few months of working with them, I've had a lot of questions about marketing, billing, recruiting, and more. They are always available to me and understand my specific situation very quickly. I am excited to keep growing my practice with them."

Hudson Dental brings substantial experience operating, growing, and financing dental practices. Collectively, the team holds over 100 years of dental experience. The organization expects 5-7% organic growth and USD 15-20m in acquisition revenue annually. It is first focusing its M&A strategy on the US Northeast, after which it will expand nationally.

To learn more about or be part of Hudson Dental visit www.joinhudson.com. For press requests contact Mr. Ari Gold [email protected].

