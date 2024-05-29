HUDSON GLADE ACQUIRES ESSENTIAL HOME SERVICES PROVIDER QUALITY FIRST HOME IMPROVEMENT

Partners with Quality First CEO and Founder Gary Kluck to Expand Business

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Glade LLC, a private investment firm focused on "Good-to-Great" consumer, industrial, and services companies at the lower end of the middle market, today announced that it has acquired essential home services provider Quality First Home Improvement, Inc. ("Quality First").

Founded in 2005, Quality First is known for providing a broad range of essential home services including roofing, windows, exterior doors, exterior coatings, concrete and gutters. Quality First is based in Sacramento, CA with offices in northern California and Nevada.

Hudson Glade Managing Director David Simon said, "Quality First combines an integrated set of essential home services with a unique marketing approach that drives success and fosters long-term customer loyalty. We are excited to partner with founder Gary Kluck, who will remain a significant owner, and his team to build upon his vision to expand the business and its services. We intend to make investments in sales, marketing, and infrastructure to accelerate Quality First's growth."

Hudson Glade Managing Director Jeff Lowe added, "Our partnership with Gary grew from our thesis-driven approach and strong belief in the secular and macro trends that we expect to impact the company's markets for years to come. We were also attracted by Quality First's high level of repeat customer business and are excited to pursue additional acquisitions to expand Quality First's footprint."

Gary Kluck, founder and CEO of Quality First, said, "As I was looking to bring on a partner to continue the growth of Quality First, I wanted someone who shared my vision for the company. I am passionate about providing our customers with the highest-quality home services and excited to partner with Hudson Glade to accelerate the growth of the business."

Mr. Simon added, "We are humbled by the institutional equity investor interest we received in connection with this acquisition, particularly from Barrel Rate Capital. We also received strong financing support provided by Salem First Bank."

About Hudson Glade

Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, Hudson Glade is a private investment firm focused on consumer, industrial, and services companies with demonstrated and defensible growth characteristics operating in the lower end of the North American middle market. The firm desires to partner with talented management teams to drive value acceleration by deploying proven operating approaches. Hudson Glade seeks to make good companies great. For more information, please visit Hudson Glade's website at www.hudsonglade.com.

