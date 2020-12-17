Hudson Global Scholars names Rob Birdsell President and Tom Burnford Executive Vice President of International for Catholic Virtual

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Global Scholars, a leading global online learning company, announces significant leadership changes for its Catholic Virtual business. Rob Birdsell joins the group as the new President of Catholic Virtual, and Tom Burnford joins as Executive Vice President of International.

Rob Birdsell is a veteran Catholic school educator, having started his career teaching in Jesuit High Schools. He led the national expansion of the Cristo Rey Network as CEO and was a founder and director of the Drexel Fund; a venture philanthropy fund focused on making grants to expand school choice. Rob also brings international Catholic education experience to the organization, having been one of the founders and Executive Vice President of Amerigo Education. Rob will continue to support Amerigo as Senior Advisor.

Dr. Thomas W. Burnford is the former President/CEO of the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). At NCEA, he led the largest professional private education association in the world, serving 150,000 Catholic school leaders and educators in 6,300 Catholic schools. Before joining NCEA in 2016, Dr. Burnford served the Archdiocese of Washington in several roles, including Secretary for Education with oversight for 100 Catholic schools. Dr. Burnford has also consulted and presented throughout the U.S. and internationally as well as served on the Executive Committee of the Confederación Interamericana de Educación Católica headquartered in Bogota. He specializes in Catholic identity, systems-level planning, and policy development.

Trina Angelone, Catholic Virtual Founder, welcomed the new leaders, saying "Birdsell and Burnford bring a depth and breadth of Catholic school leadership to our team. Their experiences, relationships, and knowledge of the specific needs of Catholic schools will help us to refine our services further while building upon our Catholic identity as the largest professional provider of online Catholic education in the world."

Catholic Virtual is the leading online learning solutions provider to Catholic schools. Find out more about Catholic Virtual at www.catholicvirtual.com.

Hudson Global Scholars is a leading provider of online learning services to private schools and families. Through its school partnerships, Hudson reaches students worldwide with high-quality, U.S. based, instructional products and services. Learn more at www.hudsonglobalscholars.com.

SOURCE Hudson Global Scholars

Related Links

https://www.hudsonglobalscholars.com

