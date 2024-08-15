Hudson Grace Launches First-Ever Collaboration with Style Icon and Academy Award Winning Actress Diane Keaton

The home collection brings Keaton's timeless aesthetic to entertaining, kitchen, tabletop and decor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hudson Grace announces its inaugural collaboration with none other than renowned actress Diane Keaton. The brand and taste maker came together to create a bold, yet classic home collection that features over 100 pieces. The collection is a meaningful expansion of Hudson Grace's product assortment that spans home decor, scents, entertaining essentials, and in support of Diane's love for her dog, even pet accessories! The collaboration's inspiration is pulled directly from Keaton's home, as well as her timeless sensibility, and features a classic black and white palette with a modern touch to classic pieces.

Diane Keaton - photographed by Ruven Afanador

"There is no one better to define our iconic aesthetic than Diane Keaton. For our first-ever collaboration, we wanted to partner with someone who shares the same eclectic, witty style as us. Diane and I became friends while she was shopping at our Brentwood store, and we quickly bonded over our shared love for inspirational spaces," said Monelle Totah, Co-Founder, Hudson Grace. "She has an 'eye' for playful design which made it a natural and authentic fit."

Designed to make hosting fun and stylish, the collection is for people with a passion for simplicity who aren't afraid to add a touch of humor to their home. Highlights include well-designed dinnerware meant to mix and match and a new HOUSE candle in a sleek black design with a signature scent made just for Diane, with notes of cardamom, blue sage and olive tree bark. The brand is also expanding one of their newest categories, bedding, with washed linen gingham-printed bedding sets trimmed with black piping. To add a few pops of color seen throughout Diane's home, Hudson Grace created a new shade of color called "Keaton Red," thoughtfully woven into the collection.

"I've been a fan of Hudson Grace for years, we share the same approach to design. We had so much fun creating a collection with simple, yet classic items I would use in my everyday life" said Diane Keaton. "The product has heart and is inspired by items in my home. I want everything from the collection!"

The Diane Keaton for Hudson Grace exclusive collaboration contains 109 pieces ranging from $18-$595 and will be available in-stores and online at Hudson Grace beginning August 15. You can shop the full collection at hudsongracesf.com/diane-keaton .

About Hudson Grace

Hudson Grace first opened in 2012 in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. Hudson Grace is the preeminent purveyor of timeless décor for those who love to entertain. Rooted in a philosophy of simplicity and authenticity, they favor beauty and practicality in their curated collection of quintessentially modern serveware, dinnerware, glassware, flatware, linens, candles and entertaining essentials. Hudson Grace curates and sources original and vintage designs which will make your house a home.

About Diane Keaton

With a career spanning more than sixty films over five decades, Diane Keaton has achieved legendary status as an actress and fashion icon. Beloved by legions of fans and critics alike, she has racked up an impressive list of accolades, including Academy Award for Annie Hall as well as three additional Oscar nominations for Reds, Marvin's Room, and Something's Gotta Give. She has also won and been nominated for Golden Globes, BAFTA's, Emmy's, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Movie Awards, and a Tony – to name a few of many accolades. This in addition to the beautiful artistry she has exhibited in multiple coffee table books she has edited and published, as well as her New York Times bestselling memoir Then Again, and its follow ups, Let's Just Say It Wasn't Pretty, and Brother & Sister: A Memoir. Diane Keaton continues to captivate and delight her audiences with every project to which she devotes herself.

SOURCE Hudson Grace