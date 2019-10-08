Hudson Greens, a Seed-to-Bottle CBD Wellness Brand, Disrupts Market With Transparent, Trustworthy and Pure Products Delivered Directly to Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Greens is a New York-based wellness company founded by health-conscious consumers. Realizing the unregulated nature of the CBD market and the need for clean, consistent, and transparent CBD products, the founders decided to redefine industry standards by creating the first-ever CBD wellness brand focused on the integrity of its supply chain – from seed to bottle. Hudson Greens was founded on the principle that one's health is his or her only irreplaceable asset and, therefore, should be treated with the utmost care. Offering full-spectrum organically grown hemp products formulated in a pharmaceutical-grade facility, Hudson Greens strives to be the most trusted CBD brand on the market, ensuring that all customers and loved ones are not exposed to containments and other harmful ingredients.

In the rapidly growing, unregulated industry, Hudson Greens distinguishes itself through its emphasis on accountability, trust, and transparency and its use of a bullet-proof supply chain. The company uses a sophisticated, eco-friendly extraction method that is overseen by a team of seasoned doctors and chemists in a certified GMP facility. Unlike other CBD companies, Hudson Greens' business model is not premised on the wholesale purchase of bulk or finished products; instead, it controls and creates its products from seed to bottle.

To accomplish the cumbersome task of complete supply chain control, Hudson Greens' founders invested in several verticals within the industry. This enabled them to build a comprehensive, holistic understanding of the market, including its inefficiencies and areas in need of more attention and education. Ultimately, this led to the launch of premium CBD products created from high-quality, organic ingredients sourced from entities with their health and manufacturing certifications at stake.

With its unmatched commitment to producing the highest-quality CBD products, the company is focused on being the industry leader. All of Hudson Greens' products are designed to work harmoniously with the human body.

Hudson Greens' current products include:

RELIEF 375mg – to improve focus, ease anxiety and stress

– to improve focus, ease anxiety and stress RECOVER 750mg – to relieve pain and reduce inflammation

– to relieve pain and reduce inflammation REST 1500mg – to eliminate sleeplessness and induce relaxation

– to eliminate sleeplessness and induce relaxation The Flight – the first travel kit. Also, recommended for first-time CBD users

– the first travel kit. Also, recommended for first-time CBD users Combination Packs – kits for day and night

Hudson Greens believes in educating consumers to help them navigate the opaque CBD marketplace. The founders are dedicated to ovarian cancer research and awareness, which drove them to launch Hudson Greens.

The company is announcing new initiatives and products shortly. All products are available at http://www.hudsongreens.com.

