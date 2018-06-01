Hudson Institute Establishes Task Force on Federal IT Services Procurement

Ensuring Competition

Enhancing Security

Maximizing Innovation

The Task Force is chaired by William Schneider Jr., a noted economist and defense analyst. Dr. Schneider is a Senior Fellow of the Hudson Institute, former Chairman of the Defense Science Board (2001-9), and former Under Secretary of State for Security Assistance, Science and Technology (1982-6).

The Task Force's advisory board includes:

James Gosler is Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. He served as director of the Clandestine Information Technology Office at the Central Intelligence Agency and worked for over three decades in various cyber- and nuclear weapon-related positions at Sandia National Laboratories.

Arthur L. Money served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence (1999–2001). He also served as the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (1998–2001).

Fred B. Schneider is Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University and chair of the department. He is a member of the National Academies Naval Studies Board, Computer Science and Telecommunications Board, Defense Science Board, and is founding chair of the National Academies Forum on Cyber Resilience.

John P. Stenbit is the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence and the former Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. He is currently a consultant and member of the Defense Science Board, the National Security Agency Advisory Board, the STRATCOM Advisory Board, and the National Reconnaissance Office Advisory Group.

The Task Force will convene private meetings and public events with industry and government stakeholders, to inform recommendations and assessment of best practices.

