Hudson Institute to Host Discussion on Department of Defense Cloud Computing

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Hudson Institute will host a discussion on the Department of Defense's cloud-based IT architecture and the public policy considerations surrounding the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) procurement process. Hudson Institute is convening an independent task force of leading technologists and policy experts to assess and make recommendations for maximizing innovation, performance, competition, transparency, security, and taxpayer value in this new era of cloud computing.
On April 12, in advance of the task force launch, Hudson Institute will host a preliminary discussion to explore the significant public policy considerations that should be addressed in the JEDI procurement and the awarding of IT services by DoD and the U.S. government more broadly.
- What: "Merit-Based and Competitive Awarding of Federal IT Services: Public Policy and Department of Defense Cloud Computing" panel discussion
- When: April 12, 2018, 12:00pm to 1:30pm
- Where: Hudson Institute
1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 400
Washington, D.C. 20004
- Why: On March 7, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that it would award a single contract for its transformational Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing initiative. However, many in the defense industrial base have argued that a single award – as opposed to a multi-cloud solution – may limit DoD's future ability to innovate, customize, and extract maximum value from data.
- Who:
- William Schneider, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
- John Stenbit, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence, U.S. Department of Defense
- Stephen Bryen, Former Director, Defense Technology Security Administration
