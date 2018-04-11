Hudson Institute to Host Discussion on Department of Defense Cloud Computing

On April 12, in advance of the task force launch, Hudson Institute will host a preliminary discussion to explore the significant public policy considerations that should be addressed in the JEDI procurement and the awarding of IT services by DoD and the U.S. government more broadly.

To RSVP or receive additional information, contact Hudson Institute Press Secretary, Carolyn Stewart, at cstewart@hudson.org or (202) 974-6456.

What: "Merit-Based and Competitive Awarding of Federal IT Services: Public Policy and Department of Defense Cloud Computing" panel discussion

"Merit-Based and Competitive Awarding of Federal IT Services: Public Policy and Department of Defense Cloud Computing" panel discussion When: April 12, 2018 , 12:00pm to 1:30pm

, Where: Hudson Institute

1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 400

Washington, D.C. 20004

Hudson Institute 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 400 20004 Why: On March 7 , the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that it would award a single contract for its transformational Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing initiative. However, many in the defense industrial base have argued that a single award – as opposed to a multi-cloud solution – may limit DoD's future ability to innovate, customize, and extract maximum value from data.

On , the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that it would award a single contract for its transformational Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing initiative. However, many in the defense industrial base have argued that a single award – as opposed to a multi-cloud solution – may limit DoD's future ability to innovate, customize, and extract maximum value from data. Who:

William Schneider , Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

John Stenbit , Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence, U.S. Department of Defense

, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence, U.S. Department of Defense

Stephen Bryen , Former Director, Defense Technology Security Administration

RSVP : https://www.hudson.org/events/1542-merit-based-and-competitive-awarding-of-federal-it-services-public-policy-and-department-of-defense-cloud-computing42018

Hudson Institute is a research organization promoting American leadership and global engagement for a secure, free, and prosperous future. http://www.hudson.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudson-institute-to-host-discussion-on-department-of-defense-cloud-computing-300628484.html

SOURCE Hudson Institute

Related Links

http://www.hudson.org

