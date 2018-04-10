Hudson Institute Welcomes Bill Rhodes and Bruce Jackson as Senior Fellows

"Bruce Jackson and Bill Rhodes will add significantly to Hudson Institute, as both have decades of experience, strong policy judgement and strong ties to officials around the globe," said Ken Weinstein, President and CEO of Hudson Institute. "Our work on Europe and on global finance is deeply enhanced by the addition of these distinguished experts."

Bruce Jackson was the founder and President of the Project on Transitional Democracies, a program aimed at accelerating reform in post-1989 democracies. Previously, he served as the president of the US Committee on NATO, a non-profit corporation formed to promote the expansion of NATO and closer cooperation between the United States and the European Union. Mr. Jackson served in various roles in the United States Army and Office of the Secretary of Defense before joining Lehman Brothers as a financial strategist. He was the vice president for strategy and planning at Lockheed Martin Corporation between 1993 and 2002, and is currently managing partner of Bruce Jackson Consulting, LLC.

Bill Rhodes is the retired senior vice chairman and senior international officer of Citigroup and Citibank, and president and CEO of William R. Rhodes Global Advisors. During his five decades at Citi, he served in senior executive positions focusing on international financial diplomacy. He headed the advisory committees of international banks that negotiated debt-restructuring agreements for Argentina, Brazil, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. In 1998, when the Republic of Korea experienced liquidity problems, he chaired the international bank group that negotiated the extension of short-term debt of the Korean banking system. He is the author of "Banker to the World: Leadership Lessons from the Front Lines of Global Finance" (2011, McGraw-Hill Education).

