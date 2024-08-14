HUDSON JEANS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BROOKS NADER, LAUNCHING SPRING 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hudson Jeans, a leading premium denim lifestyle brand, announces a new partnership and collaboration with supermodel and actress Brooks Nader, launching in Spring 2025.

Nader brings her one-of-a-kind aesthetic to the 17-piece collection that was designed to represent things she would want in her own closet. The offering has an elevated variety of denim and fashion silhouettes that also pair back to the essential basics in the line to take the Hudson woman from day to night.

Brooks Nader Photographer: Jonny Marlow

"Brooks embodies what we look for in a partner. The platform and community she has built is incredible and the authentic love she has for the Hudson brand makes this a special collaboration. We are excited about the next chapter of the brand," said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer, Centric Brands.

Nader's connection with the brand dates back when she was a teenager. She fondly remembers wearing Hudson during some of her favorite memories like riding horses with her sisters on their farm in Louisiana and wearing them for special milestones throughout her upbringing.

"Each piece in this collection has its own unique style and flair," says Brooks Nader. "We aimed to create more than just a selection of styles; we wanted a curated capsule of my personal closet must-haves. I designed each piece to be mixed and matched with one another; you can't make a mistake when pairing any of the pieces! The end result is a stunning array of wardrobe essentials that effortlessly blend into everyone's closet."

Nader worked closely with the Hudson team to bring her vision to life. As part of her collection, Nader collaborated to include a new denim fit, The Beth Straight featuring the Hudson signature Flap Pocket design.

The collection will launch in March 2025 with Nader featured in the campaign which includes outdoor advertising in major cities, an extensive digital program and a live shopping launch tied to the brand's e-commerce site. The partnership will also be celebrated with a launch event in Los Angeles. In addition to HudsonJeans.com, the collection will be sold at select global retailers.

Hudson Jeans is part of the Centric Brands portfolio. Centric Brands is a leading lifestyle collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kid's, men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories.

About Hudson Jeans Founded in 2002, Hudson strives to create denim that transcends trends and improves with wear over time. Designer-led, Hudson is a Los Angeles based premium denim brand designing quality jeans and more for women, men, and kids. This irreverent, edgy and effortless cross-generational brand is available coast to coast at fine department stores and specialty boutiques in the USA and internationally throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and Australia. Website: www.hudsonjeans.com // Instagram: @hudsonjeans

About Brooks Nader Brooks Nader is a supermodel and actress, known for her impeccable style and captivating presence. Through campaigns, runway shows, branded partnerships, strategic collaborations, and more, Nader's career has continued to skyrocket since she made her debut in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Throughout her career, Nader has worked with esteemed brands including but not limited to, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins, Covergirl, Dolce & Gabbana, Stuart Weitzman, Victoria's Secret, and alice + olivia. Most recently, in May 2024, she was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend, and featured on the cover of the magazine for the second time, in celebration of the magazine's 60th Anniversary.

About Centric Brands LLC. Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company's portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Airwalk®, Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid's category; Joe's Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men's and women's apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company's products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com .

