Hudson Mind Launches Two-Step Nervous System Treatment to Relieve Anxiety

The two-step Neuro Reset consists of a Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) followed by a Vagus Nerve Hydrodissection, both of which are administered using precise ultrasound guidance.

Step 1: The SGB injects two nerve bundles with a local anesthetic to temporarily block signals to the brain's fear center and reduce stress hormone production, giving the brain a chance to reset back to its pre-stress state.

Step 2: The Hydrodissection injects fluid around the vagus nerve to relieve pressure and promote full-body relaxation.

Together, these treatments restore balance between the two halves of the Autonomic Nervous System; the SGB resets the Sympathetic Nervous System's 'fight-or-flight' response and the Vagus Nerve Hydrodissection supports the Parasympathetic Nervous System's 'rest-and-relax' state.

This network of nerves controls vital functions like breathing, heart rate, and digestion. But chronic stress disrupts this equilibrium, instigating a range of clinical symptoms including anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, digestive issues, sexual dysfunction, and more.

For over a decade, SGBs have been administered to relieve symptoms of mental trauma. And research indicates that dual SGBs reduce anxiety symptoms by 50% . Now, the Neuro Reset adds additional support for the nervous system by enhancing the parasympathetic state.

Having administered thousands of SGBs, Hudson founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathann Kuo developed the Neuro Reset as a means of boosting support for the total nervous system.

"To overcome the ongoing cycle of stress that modern life perpetuates, we have to support the total nervous system. The SGB is proven to be one of the most effective ways to regulate an overactive fight-or-flight response. Now, with the addition of the Hydrodissection, we can stimulate the parasympathetic system to improve stress and immune response, and regulate mood," says Dr. Kuo.

Neuro Reset joins a range of clinically-proven interventions at Hudson Mind, including IV ketamine therapy and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.

About Hudson Mind

Hudson Mind combines conventional psychotherapy and pharmacology with cutting-edge interventions proven to break depressive patterns, reset the nervous system, and activate neural connections in the brain. The practice is located in New York City. To learn more, visit mind.hudson.health .

