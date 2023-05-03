Hudson Mind Opens Integrative Psychiatry Practice

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Mind announces the official launch of its integrative psychiatry offering.

Hudson Mind officially launched in 2022 to target treatment-resistant mental health conditions with proven interventions. Hudson Mind started with three foundational treatments: Dual Sympathetic Block (also known as Stellate Ganglion Block), Ketamine IV therapy, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Now with its expansion into integrated psychiatry, Hudson Mind aims to offer more personalized and hybrid solutions to address the mental and physical symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and more.

Research suggests that 30% of all depression cases are treatment-resistant , and care models that only offer a single-treatment approach risk overlooking a growing segment of mental health patients.

The integrative psychiatry practice draws from a combined application of evidence-based pharmaceutical care, psychotherapy, and holistically-oriented comprehensive lifestyle intervention. Treatment plans may include a combination of interventional treatments like Dual Sympathetic Blocks, cognitive behavioral therapy, medication management, and lifestyle adjustments.

Since officially joining the Hudson Mind practice in early 2023 psychiatrist Dr. Marcel Green has been eager to build an integrated patient experience indicative of individual lifestyles and medical histories. As a double board certified adult and child-adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Green is introducing integrative psychiatric care for all ages.

"I believe a quality psychiatrist should not just be an expert of diagnoses and medications, they should be an expert in evaluating all aspects of a person before forming a treatment plan. That includes understanding your journey in life—the people, places and experiences that have shaped you," says Dr. Green.

Hudson Mind's integrative psychiatric practice is also structured to be a more collaborative experience between patient and provider. Within this structure Hudson Mind providers encourage patients to participate in developing a long-term plan that supports their singular needs and future goals.

Hudson Mind is now accepting requests for psychiatric consultations.

About Hudson Mind

Hudson Mind is the mental health division of Hudson Health , an integrated health collective founded by Dr. Jonathann Kuo. Hudson Mind is led by psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, and pain management specialists who have combined their expertise to pioneer data-driven interventions for anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Hudson Mind's treatments include Dual Sympathetic Blocks for anxiety and PTSD, ketamine infusions for anxiety and depression, and advanced Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression and OCD. To learn more, visit mind.hudson.health

