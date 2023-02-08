NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Mind welcomes psychiatrist Dr. Marcel Green, M.D. to its growing practice. Hudson Mind opened its doors in 2022 as the interventional mental health pillar of Hudson Health's health collective. Hudson Mind is founded on an interventional approach to mental health that utilizes cutting-edge procedures to target the mental and physical symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

Dr. Green will lead Hudson Mind's practice alongside Hudson Health founder and chief medical officer Dr. Jonathann Kuo, M.D. Dr. Green is a double board-certified adult and child-adolescent psychiatrist with a degree from Columbia University's medical school. He completed his psychiatry residency training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and child-adolescent psychiatry fellowship training at Hofstra's Zucker School of Medicine. He now specializes in integrating breakthrough interventional psychiatric treatments with traditional psychiatric and psychological treatment models, and has extensive in and out-patient clinical experience. Dr. Green is eager to continue making interventional mental health care more recognizable and accessible.

"For decades patients have felt limited by the predominant treatment options of antidepressant medication and psychotherapy. While these approaches to mental health have long histories of yielding significant health and quality of life improvement, we have long known that not every patient responds to medication or traditional therapy. The treatments we are offering and developing here at Hudson Mind speak directly to those who have struggled to feel better under the constraints of traditional treatments. Our offerings provide fast and enduring alleviation to the most severe cases of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. We're looking forward to introducing these interventions to more patients in the months to come," says Dr. Green.

Hudson Mind's current interventional offering includes: Dual Sympathetic Blocks (DSB) for PTSD and anxiety, ketamine IV therapy for depression and anxiety, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression and OCD.

Hudson Mind is the mental health division of Hudson Health. Hudson Mind is led by anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and pain management specialists who have combined their expertise to pioneer data-driven interventions for anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

