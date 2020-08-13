Hudson Regional Closes on Bayonne Hospital Property; Delivers New Offer to CarePoint To Acquire the Operations

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) has closed on its $76M purchase of the Bayonne Medical Center property and resubmitted a competitive binding offer with proof of funds to purchase the hospital operations from its current operator, CarePoint.

"HRH is the natural next operator of Bayonne Medical Center, and we look forward to a response from CarePoint to our offer," says Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, CEO of HRH. "HRH has an exemplary record with the New Jersey Department of Health and with this acquisition is well-positioned to create a premier network of acute care facilities in Hudson County."

HRH is one of the only profitable independent hospital in Hudson County. It is also well-capitalized, having invested more than $20M in improvements to the former Meadowlands Hospital, which this year was named a Top Hospital with 8 Top Doctors by Castle Connolly and received the prestigious Excellence Award from the Surgical Review Corporation.

HRH contracts with insurance providers that cover 95% of New Jerseyans. As operator of BMC, HRH provides a 100% privately-funded solution without the need for any taxpayer dollars.

HRH is also under contract to acquire the Hoboken University Medical Center real estate which is currently operated by CarePoint. Carepoint has previously received a proposal from HRH to acquire the Hoboken University Medical Center operations as well.

"The acquisition of Bayonne is one of many transactions we have closed for Yan Moshe, HRH's owner, whose commitment, ethics and sophistication have allowed us to continuously improve quality while building a premier acute-care hospital network in Hudson County," says Nima Ameri, Esq. of Ameri Law. "We are now focused on proceeding with the Hoboken University Medical Center closing."

"Only HRH can merge the operations with the ownership of the real estate, providing the stability and continuity the local residents, and all BCM employees deserve," says Dr. Kifaieh. "Provided our offer to operate at Bayonne is accepted, we pledge to make similar improvements at Bayonne that we implemented at Hudson Regional Hospital, which promises to not only to improve the quality of acute-care in Bayonne, but also expand on the service offerings.

"Additionally, we are firmly committed to offering all current staff members – who are all heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic like their counterparts at Hudson Regional – employment on a go-forward basis, on similar terms that CarePoint is currently offering. We have an experienced transition team that is ready to step in at a moment's notice without any interruption of care that will work alongside the Bayonne Medical Center team and provide the support needed.

"HRH wishes to express our appreciation for all of the work done by Mayor Davis, as well as the other local politicians, as they continue to focus on the critical needs of the Bayonne community, and we look forward to their continued support while we build out its acute-care network in Hudson County."

About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital acquired its facility from Meadowlands Hospital in January 2018, with the mission to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Hudson County residents through a significant investment in new technology including the Institute of Robotic Surgery featuring the Da Vinci XI Robotic System, ExcelsiusGPS and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System and access to more physician groups including some of the best physicians in the NYC-metro area. Hudson Regional Hospital's team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.

