Hudson River Cruises Resume Scenic Cruises with Enhanced Passenger Safety Procedures

KINGSTON, N.Y., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson River Cruises, the premier resource for top-rated experiences in the historic Hudson Valley, has resumed sightseeing cruises while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to provide a comfortable and safe environment for all crew and passengers. Hudson River Cruises is currently offering its sightseeing cruise at 2:30 pm Wednesday through Sunday, as well as an 11 am cruise on Saturdays. Following CDC protocols, masks are required on all cruises. With public and private events resuming on the Rip Van Winkle II, customers are urged to reference the Hudson River Cruises website for the most up-to-date cruising times.

The company has been closely monitoring state and local guidelines while being conscientious of information released by the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA). The passenger vessel community has always been highly focused on ensuring the safety of its crew and guests, now more than ever. PVA's Safety and Security Committee recently released a guidance document covering best practices for reopening and recommendations from the CDC on how to best limit the effects of coronavirus. This provided the necessary framework for enhanced operation standards moving forward.

Extensive safety measures are currently in place that prioritize the monitoring of employee and passenger health, proven hygiene practices, social distancing, personal protective equipment, and thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Cruise schedules will be updated weekly based on demand and as new information is provided, with increased vessel capacities as restrictions lift.

"Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our crew and passengers as we continue operations during this time," said Hudson River Cruises VP of Sales & Marketing Drew Yochum. "We pledge to continue assessing, refining, and updating our standards to keep you safe. Thanks for supporting our small, family-owned business during these trying times. We can't wait to see you."

About: Hudson River Cruises is the Hudson Valley's premier consumer sightseeing experience, featuring guided tours as well as private events.

Contact: To purchase a ticket and view the full list of COVID-19 safety measures, please visit hudsonrivercruises.com. For any questions or additional information, send them a message here: https://www.hudsonrivercruises.com/contact/ or contact Drew at 843-568-8687.

