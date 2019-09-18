Hudson River Cruises Unveils New Cruise Ship, Rip Van Winkle II

The Rip Van Winkle II can accommodate up to 400 passengers and is a truly unique vessel reminiscent of the old Mississippi River Boats. She boasts three decks for entertaining. The lower deck (Main Salon) is enclosed and climate-controlled, the mid-deck is covered but open on the sides for wonderful views, and gentle breezes and the top deck is an open observation deck for panoramic views of the landscape.

"We're excited to launch the Rip Van Winkle II," said Kevin Buckel, General Manager of Hudson River Cruises. "This new vessel is an upgrade in every way from the Rip Van Winkle, in terms of comfort and accommodations. It's a spacious vessel that provides more comfort and flexibility for sightseeing customers, as well as a more authentic riverboat experience. Our passengers will love the upgrade. It's also climate-controlled for comfortable cruising!"

Hudson River Cruises operates May—October and offers daily sightseeing cruises at 2:30 pm every weekday, and at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on weekends. The two-hour sightseeing tour cruises south from Kingston toward Poughkeepsie and is highlighted by historic lighthouses and historic mansions such as the Vanderbilt Mansion. Themed and music cruises are also offered throughout the season.

The Rip Van Winkle II will be available for private events such as weddings, rehearsal dinners, reunions, social gatherings and anything you want to celebrate.

About: Hudson River Cruises is the Hudson Valley's premier consumer sightseeing experience, featuring guided tours, live music and dinner cruises, as well as private events. The vessel departs from Roundout Creek at the foot of Washington St. in Kingston's marina district. Tickets can be purchased online at www.HudsonRiverCruises.com or call 845-340-4700 for private charter or other information. Hudson River Cruises sister company is located in Charleston, SC and operates similarly as Charleston Harbor Tours.

Contact: See the website at www.HudsonRiverCruises.com, call our offices at 845-340-4700 or General Manager Kevin Buckel at 228-343-2245.

