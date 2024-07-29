Hudson Sustainable Group Announces Sale of Solar PV Portfolio to Solar Schumann

Sale of solar PV portfolio marks significant milestone for HSG and Solar Schumann; underscores HSG's commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives in Japan and beyond.

TOKYO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Sustainable Group (HSG), a global sustainability investment firm, under its subsidiary Hudson Solar Japan, today announced the sale of its solar PV portfolio to Tokyo-based Solar Schumann GK (Solar Schumann). The transaction illustrates HSG's ability to assemble curated portfolios of renewable energy assets that attract the interest of world class institutional investors and marks HSG's second successful exit in Japan. In 2019, Hudson Solar Japan acquired 33 solar PV projects under Japan's feed-in-tariff regime, solidifying Hudson Solar Japan's position as a key player in the country's energy transition market.

"This sale is the latest example of our global strategy to create value by identifying and unlocking value in sustainable infrastructure," said Neil Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Sustainable Group. "This disposition will allow us to focus our efforts on expanding Horizon Energy KK, our capital-light renewable energy company dedicated to serving customers seeking to invest in the post-FIT renewable energy market in Japan."

"We are pleased Solar Schumann recognized the value of the geographically diversified solar portfolio that we assembled," said Jonathan Lee, HSG Partner. "Mizuho Securities is renowned for its expertise in identifying and securing high-quality assets on behalf of its esteemed investment clients such as Solar Schumann."

Hiroki Ishii of Mizuho Securities, who supported the fundraise, added: "We were impressed by Hudson's strategic foresight and operational acumen demonstrated throughout this transaction and eagerly anticipate future collaboration with Hudson and its affiliate companies including Horizon Energy KK on other opportunities of mutual interest."

About Hudson Sustainable Group: Based in Miami, USA and with offices in Tokyo, Japan, Hudson Sustainable Group is a leading renewable energy firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of sustainable energy assets globally. Committed to driving positive environmental impact while delivering attractive returns to its stakeholders, Hudson Sustainable Group is at the forefront of the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

About Solar Schumann : Solar Schumann is an asset management company based in Tokyo, Japan, specializing in the management of solar PV assets throughout Japan.

