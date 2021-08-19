Hudson Sustainable Group in Japan Closes ¥1.4 Billion Mezzanine Facility

Hudson's goal is to facilitate a more sustainable world and is excited to partner with Mitsubishi HC Capital. Tweet this

"We are pleased to have earned the trust and backing of Mitsubishi HC Capital in funding our first mezzanine loan in the Japanese market and in pursuing a larger alliance for future sustainable investment. Hudson's goal is to facilitate a more sustainable world and is excited to partner with Mitsubishi HC Capital in pursuit of that goal," said Neil Auerbach, Hudson's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner.

"As a partner that can support customers in their own ambitious endeavors, we will provide new social value while solving their problems. We will continue to contribute to realizing a sustainable society through collaborative business with Hudson Sustainable Group, LLC. " said Keigo Nakamura, Senior Corporate Officer, General Manager of Business Department Sector No.3, Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

About Hudson

Hudson Sustainable Group is focused on investing in the sustainability sector globally, with an emphasis on renewable energy, resource efficiency, and other aspects of sustainable technology. Founded in 2007, Hudson acts as both a principal investor and investment manager, and has made 20 investments to date in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.hudsonsustainable.com .

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital was born from the business integration of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Inc. and Hitachi Capital Corporation on 1st April 2021. Mitsubishi HC Capital Group positions "Social Infrastructure & Life", "Environment & Energy", "Mobility", "Sales Finance", and "Global Assets" as the focused fields. In addition, Mitsubishi HC Capital Group will contribute to realizing a bright and hopeful future society as well as richer life for people by creating and offer unique and progressive business to meet the ever-changing needs of society and customers in consideration of the global environment.

Please access Mitsubishi HC Capital website for the details. https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/

