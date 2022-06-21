Hudson Valley Community College Boosts Brand Identity with Fresh New Gateway and Identification Signage

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a competitive bid process Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) contracted ID Signsystems and design firm Corbin Design to fabricate and install newly branded college gateway signage and building identification signs for the first phase of its exterior signage transformation.

One of four entrance landmark signs at Hudson Valley Community College, fabricated and installed by ID Signsystems. New gateway arch signage by ID Signsystems welcomes visitors to the Hudson Valley Community College campus.

Sign work for the project included four gateways for the college's various entrances and five building identification signs. Using Cobins's design intent drawings, IDS facilitated the fabrication of the signs to exact specifications. Additionally, IDS integrated Cirrus LED readerboard digital technology into two of the custom gateway structures.

As a full-service sign company , IDS assumed the lead for the engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, and on-site coordination and management of the signage installation. The scope of the project expanded during its course to include complete and extensive groundwork preparations. IDS focused on including hand-selecting stone at the specific quarry to ensure consistency of color and finish parallel coordinated contractor teams for demolition, excavation, foundation build, new sidewalk layouts and construction, drainage masonry, stonework, and intricate landscaping.

Supply chain challenges encumbered the project, but IDS executed the project according to the 120-day timeline.

"The finished project at HVCC is a testament to our fabrication and project management capabilities and teams. Our value engineering strategy ensured we used appropriate materials, including selecting specific quarry stones to satisfy visual consistency in the finished product," said Paul Dudley, President at ID Signsystems.

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

