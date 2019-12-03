Hudson's Bay Launches First-Ever Private Label Skin and Colour Collection

Les Essentiels was developed exclusively for Hudson's Bay by noted Canadian millennial beauty entrepreneur Brittny Robins through her new Beauty Architecture company, By Britt. Known for turning her passion into a booming beauty empire, Brittny's premier trend-setting brand, Flawless by Friday, first launched in Canada at Hudson's Bay.

"Hudson's Bay was the first major retailer in Canada to pick up my beauty line and I am truly honoured to collaborate with them to launch their first private label range of beauty and makeup products," says Robins. "The collection is specially-designed to bring together dynamic natural ingredients and functionality through an inclusive selection that will help Canadians feel their best and most confident selves."

"Hudson's Bay has earned the trust of our customers by consistently delivering quality products and knowledgeable service as part of our beauty experience," says Catherine Kelly, VP, Cosmetics, Hudson's Bay. "This first signature beauty line for Hudson's Bay is an opportunity to not only offer our own point of view on simple yet sophisticated beauty essentials, but to also partner with and champion a Canadian talent like Brittny who has proven herself through her deep expertise and passion for the industry."

Introducing Les Essentiels

The newly launched line features a mix of skin and beauty care, as well as makeup items, including:

Face Serum $55.00

with gold, maple and ginseng

This unique blend of gold, maple extract and ginseng work together to lock in moisture, smooth the appearance of fine lines and give your skin and all over glow. Perfect serum for day and/or night.

Hydrating & Smoothing Face & Eye Primer $35.00

with Plant-Derived Squalane

The perfect blurring technology to give your skin a smooth, even and hydrated base. Can be worn alone or underneath makeup for stay all day power!

Length and Lift Mascara $30.00

with Jojoba Oil

Give your lashes the drama they deserve while also showing them the love they need with this hydrating formula. Mascara that defines the upper and lower lashes with 2 separate brushes to catch all your lashes.

Shape and Set Clear Brow Gel $25.00

with hyaluronic acid and tiger grass

This hydrating brow gel will put (and keep!) your brows in place all day with a domed applicator to get your brows into your ideal shape.

Universal Colour Stick $25.00

with rosehip oil

A universally flattering all-over colour stick to brighten, hydrate and give a pop of colour to your cheeks, eyes and lips. Colour infused with rosehip oil on one side and a blending brush on the other. Formulated for every person, at every age and every skin tone.

Universal Lip Serum $35.00

with gold and rosehip oil

Your perfect purse companion! Gold soothes and gives the appearance of plumped lips while rosehip oil acts as a luxurious hydrating treatment.

Under Eye Masks $40.00

with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and plant collagen

30 sets of hydrogel eye masks which reduce the appearance of puffiness and fine lines while giving your undereye a burst of hydration.

Brush Set $60.00

This beautiful, "perfect 10" brush set has soft synthetic bristles and has all the essential brushes for everyday use, including blush, powder, contour, highlight, eyebrows and eyeshadow. The collection comes with a Hudson's Bay striped brush bag, ideal for toting to work, the gym or a restaurant powder room for emergency touch-ups.

HBC Beauty Bag $35.00

The perfect carry-all for the new products in the line, this durable nylon bag features the stylish Hudson's Bay stripes and can also be swapped in as a casual clutch for everyday use on-the-go.

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michelle Veilleux

PR Director, Hudson's Bay

Michelle.veilleux@hbc.com

416-256-5182

SOURCE Hudson's Bay

Related Links

https://www.thebay.com

