Hudson's Bay Taps Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott To Design Limited Edition Collaboration

"The Room at Hudson's Bay has always been a destination for customers to find the most coveted designs from around the world," says Tyler Franch, VP, Fashion Director, Hudson's Bay. "This collaboration is the perfect marriage of Jeremy Scott's avant-garde and forward design aesthetic, with our famous Point Blanket fabrications that are rooted in Hudson's Bay Company's 350-year history."

"I am thrilled to celebrate Hudson's Bay Company's 350th anniversary with this collaboration merging together their iconic striped planet with my Moschino world!," says Jeremy Scott, Creative Director, Moschino Couture.

The collection is made in Italy and designed exclusively for Hudson's Bay and thebay.com retailing from $185 – $1695 CAD.

Collection Pieces:

350th Anniversary Wool Moto Jacket (Men's/Women's) - $1495

Wool cloth moto jacket with Stripes pattern. Gold-toned hardware with zip closure at front, a zipped pocket diagonally placed across left breast with three-quarter zip closure at wrists. Adjustable logo belt closure at waist. Unique Hudson's Bay Company + Moschino Couture collaboration logo embroidered on reverse.

Calf Leather Waist Bag - $945

Soft calfskin macro belt bag with maxi zip and Stripes lettering logo on the front. Gold hardware with an adjustable belt with buckle.

Calf Leather Belt (Men's/Women's) - $350

Grained calf leather belt in white. Stripes logo hardware at front, with adjustable pin-buckle fastening and gold-tone hardware.

Fleece Hoodie (Unisex) - $895

Long-sleeve soft stretch fleece drawstring hoodie with allover Stripes print. Dropped shoulders with ribbed cuffs in a pullover style.

Fleece Lounge Pants (Men's/Women's) - $745

Mid-rise tapered soft stretch fleece lounge pants with Stripes pattern. Rib elasticized waistband and ankle cuffs. Two-pocket styling with an embroidered patch on the left hip pocket.

Jersey Logo T-Shirt (Men's) - $295

Short sleeve cotton jersey t-shirt in white. Rib-knit crewneck collar. Logo graphic printed with Stripes.

Polo Dress (Women's) - $395

Cotton polo-collared dress with three buttons and three-quarter sleeves. Logo graphic printed with Stripes.

Metal Key Ring - $185

Oversized gold hardware keyring featuring bold logo charms with Stripes and a lobster-claw clasp.

Wool Moto Jacket Shoulder Bag - $1695

Wool cloth moto jacket shoulder bag with gold-tone hardware and Stripes. Dual pocket, zip closure with logo on the front exterior. Convertible chain-link strap is suitable for multi-length wear—single pocket at interior wall and magnetic snap closure at the front flap.

The Hudson's Bay Company Collection + Moschino Couture campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Moschino's creative team, featuring international supermodels Stella Maxwell and Denek Kania.

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

About Moschino

Moschino S.p.A. is the owner of the Moschino brands. The company, which was a licensor of AEFFE S.p.A. since the brand debut in 1983, was acquired by AEFFE S.p.A. in 1999.

HUDSON'S BAY MEDIA OFFICE:

Lauren Polyak

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

416-200-9823

Tiffany Bourré

DVP, Communications and Heritage

[email protected]

416-571-1301

SOURCE Hudson's Bay