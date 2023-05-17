Hudsonville Ice Cream Introduces Novelty Bar Line

Michigan-headquartered brand expands product line, distribution across nation just in time for summer

HOLLAND, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, family-owned Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the launch of its Novelty Ice Cream Bar product line available in three flavors: Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Milk Chocolate. Novelty ice cream bars are available in 4-packs ranging from $4.88-$5.49 MSRP at select retailers nationwide. Visit the 'Scoop Locator' to find a retailer near you.

"Our new ice cream bars are the result of listening to our devoted fans," said Rob Heider, Chief Marketing Officer at Hudsonville Ice Cream. "Our fan-favorite ice cream recipe made with real ingredients has remained largely unchanged since 1926, and we're thrilled to bring that same great Hudsonville quality to ice cream bar lovers."

Novelty Ice Cream Bar flavors include:

  • Strawberry Shortcake: Rich strawberry ice cream with fluffy yellow cake pieces, dipped in smooth white chocolate coating
  • Vanilla Milk Chocolate: Real Vanilla ice cream dipped in a rich milk chocolate shell
  • Salted Caramel: Salted caramel-flavored ice cream with a swirl of salted caramel, dipped in milk chocolate coating

The release of Hudsonville Ice Cream's Novelty Bars follows the recent launch of the company's "Go to Town" marketing campaign to communicate the brand's accessibility at national retail partners and wide assortment of flavors. Ice cream lovers are encouraged to indulge and enjoy life's everyday moments – no matter how big or small - with Hudsonville Ice Cream.

For more information on Hudsonville's Novelty Ice Cream bars, visit: hudsonvilleicecream.com/flavors-category/novelty-bars and to find them in a store near you, visit the 'Scoop Locator.'

About Hudsonville Ice Cream
Hudsonville makes ice cream you can enjoy every day. This Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms to make real, creamy ice cream that generations have come to know and love. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

