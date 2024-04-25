HUE Apparel Brand Expands into Footwear Category

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUE, the renowned NYC-based legwear, and apparel brand, is excited to announce their expansion into the footwear category with the launch of a new line of shoes, "Liflats". These stylish and comfortable flats are designed with arch support (a lift) to promote better overall health. The highly anticipated collection is set to hit the market in April 2024.

Founded in 1978, the HUE brand originated with the launch of a line of dyed Chinese slippers. Offered in a rainbow of colors, the shoes landed on the pages of Vogue Magazine and were sold at Henri Bendel's flagship store on 5th Avenue, marking the beginning of the now iconic brand. Now, with over 45 years of experience and knowledge designing high-quality womenswear, the brand is returning to its roots offering their customers an elevated footwear collection, turning an ordinary ballet style flat into something extraordinary.

HUE, the renowned NYC-based legwear, and apparel brand, is excited to announce their expansion into footwear. Post this

HUE has developed their Liflat shoes with a focus on fashion, comfort, and wellness. The shoes come in a variety of on-trend seasonal colors, a proprietary knitted design in a stretchable flyknit technology fabric, and a removable wedged insole innovated for foot support. Lightweight, breathable, and washable, these shoes meet your every need.

The key feature of HUE's Liflats is the triple-layer antimicrobial, deodorizing, and non-slip wedged Ortholite insole. HUE understands the female form and the importance of proper body alignment, carefully engineering their insoles with a slight wedge to promote healthier feet. The insole aims to relieve pressure and provide stability, enhancing overall wellness.

Whether navigating the city streets, dashing between appointments, or enjoying a night out, HUE recognizes that our feet endure a lot of strain throughout the day, and they deserve the utmost care. The innovative design of these flats— also includes a durable rubber outer sole and an ergonomic back that securely hugs the heel in place. The Liflat design takes into consideration various aspects of foot health, ensuring that wearers experience enhanced comfort and reduced fatigue. Early wearers compared the comfort to slippers or their favorite pair of sneakers.

To partner with the Liflat, HUE has created shoe-ins, liners for your shoe insole. Antimicrobial, cotton terry and washable— they slip over your insole. Allowing you to skip socks without the consequences.

HUE's expansion into the footwear category reaffirms their commitment to offering stylish and functional products for the modern women. By combining their expertise in legwear with an understanding of the importance of foot health, HUE has created a collection that seamlessly integrates fashion, comfort, and wellness.

HUE Liflats will be available in an array of colors and sizes, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs. Liflats will range in price from $119 to $139. Stay tuned as HUE revolutionizes the shoe market with their innovative footwear line.

For more information about HUE and their upcoming Liflat collection, please visit their website at www.hue.com .

About HUE

The HUE brand launched in 1978 with a line of dyed Chinese slippers in a rainbow of colors. Since then, they've expanded into hosiery, socks, leggings, sleepwear, shapewear, and so much more. Using color as it's calling card, HUE is famous for transforming the practical into a vehicle for self-expression. Turning tights and socks into a fun accessory, giving sleepwear a wink and a smile, and leading the way in making leggings an everyday pant. A market leader, HUE is constantly creating, rethinking, and innovating– transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

PR Contact: AMP3 PR, Ashley Lutzker, (212)-677-2929, [email protected]

SOURCE HUE