Hue Society Announces Its Third Annual Wine & Culture Fest Celebrating Black and Brown Brands, Winemakers and Industry Enthusiasts Taking Place August 27-29, 2021

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hue Society announced its annual Wine & Culture Fest, happening in-person to celebrate historically excluded brands, winemakers, and wine industry professionals from August 27 – 29, 2021. Typically taking place in New Orleans during Essence Fest, this year's ultimate wine experience is coming to Atlanta's Kimpton Overland Hotel and City Winery.

From awards and exclusive tasting and connections, Hue Society's Wine & Culture Fest will provide culturally educational and developmental opportunities for attendees while honoring industry legends like Dorothy J. Gaiter, Iris Rideau, Brown Estate, and more.

"Our Wine & Culture Fest is about strengthening communities and expanding access for brands and wine lovers alike," said Tahiirah Habibi, Founder and CEO, Hue Society. "We are so excited to bring our community together in Atlanta with our annual traditions plus a few brand new events."

Hue Society's Wine & Culture Fest will feature four main events over the three-day weekend:

Roses & Rosé Awards Brunch is the only award experience that centers and celebrates the incredible accomplishments of Black and Brown wine industry professionals. Attendees of the third annual awards brunch will experience a curated menu paired with wines inspired by culinary delicacies from well-known vintners and chefs. This event will feature celebrity presenters and entertainers along with legendary and emerging wines;

R.I.C.E "Rising In Community Everyday" wine-pairing event is the newest event of the festival and will bring the wine industry and enthusiasts together for an upbeat cultural experience with flavor-packed food, music, and the Black wine experience. The event will showcase attendees' commonalities through food and rice dishes from diverse backgrounds. Renowned culinary chefs, Deborah VanTrece and Todd Richards, will be panelists for the R.I.C.E experience in partnership with City Winery;

The Cookout: Black Wine Experience is a late-night Black wine experience that will feature a cigar and wine pairing, tastings exclusive to Black brands, and roundtable conversations focused on how to improve the issues that Black wine professionals across the industry face. At the Cookout, brands will also have the opportunity to enter their wines in Hue Society's first ever Society Medals wine competition;

The Rosé Lounge is a vibrant day party presented by Michael Lavelle Wines starring rosé from around the world, a live DJ and light bites.

Tickets are currently on sale ranging from $50-$250 at www.wineandculturefest.com.

For partnership and press opportunities, please contact [email protected]. Follow the Wine & Culture Fest on Instagram for more event updates.

ABOUT HUE SOCIETY: Founded by Tahiirah Habibi, a recognized and celebrated sommelier, the Hue Society is committed to changing the narrative of Black and Brown wine consumers and brands. The organization is focused on advancing commerce, building community, and curating wine-relevant experiences that honor and celebrate African American heritage and history and bridge the intersection of wine and culture. Through its Wine & Culture Fest, Hue Society celebrates multicultural brands, winemakers, and wine industry professionals. The events will take place August 27 – 29, 2021 and feature awards, exclusive tastings, and special events.

