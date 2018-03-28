Hueman acquires Northeast Florida's leading marketing communications staffing and recruiting firm, Agency a la Carte

"As we expand Hueman, we see significant opportunity to capture market share of the ever-expanding Marketing recruiting space," said Hueman CEO & Founder Dwight Cooper. "With Agency a la Carte's experience and Hueman's expertise in Digital Recruitment Marketing knowledge, we're excited to see what we can do together."

Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Hueman is the parent company of Hueman RPO and Hueman Risk Adjustment Staffing. Hueman spun off PPR Talent Management Group in 2016, bringing with it an established and globally-recognized Leadership Team. Medical Solutions acquired PPR Talent Management Group in early 2018, forming the second-largest travel nurse staffing company in the United States. Hueman stands as one of the country's workplace-culture leaders, recently named one of the nation's "Best Small Workplaces" by the Great Place to Work Institute. In 2017, Hueman was also recognized for "Employee Services Wellness and Excellence" by HRO Today.

"Dwight and his established Leadership Team will provide us the resources we need to bring Agency a la Carte to the next level," said Mary Harvey, Founder & Former CEO of Agency a la Carte. "Our existing clients and consultants will tremendously benefit from this new relationship, and the additional support will allow us to grow our marketing agency and evolve the marketing roles we can successfully recruit for."

About Hueman People Solutions

Hueman People Solutions is a recruitment company based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Hueman People Solutions has two unique recruiting divisions: Hueman, Your RPO Partner and Hueman Risk Adjustment Staffing – each designed to serve specific outsourced recruiting needs. Though Hueman's divisions focus on individualized areas of the recruiting space, its team all shares in its single vision of creating Great Employment Experiences focused on people—treating them right and recognizing their individual qualities. www.hueman.com

About Agency a la Carte

Agency a la Carte was founded in 1994 and serves clients in Northeast Florida, the Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Mid-Western U.S. The company specializes in marketing communications and creative services staffing and recruiting and has been named to the Business Journal's Book of Lists Top Employment Agencies, Top Temporary Staffing Agencies and Top Women Owned Businesses for multiple years. http://agencyalacarte.com

