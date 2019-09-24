Hueman Honored on HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings List

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hueman, a nationally and globally recognized recruitment company, was honored on HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings List , the largest and most prestigious customer satisfaction survey in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). The annual survey is based solely on feedback from customers of the rated services.

Hueman ranked as a top provider of recruitment outsourcing services to healthcare and midsized organizations and was also recognized for its high-quality service. In total, Hueman was ranked as a top recruitment process outsourcing provider in eight categories.

Results are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality.

"We are honored and excited to be named to the Baker's Dozen list again. This recognition is incredibly important as the results are based on feedback from the most important people — our partners," said Hueman CEO Dwight Cooper. "We are proud of all the hard work our teams do every day to provide our RPO partners best-in-class recruitment solutions."

For more on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen, visit hrotoday.com.

About Hueman

Hueman is a nationally and globally recognized recruitment firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Hueman, the only organization in the country to be named a Best Workplace 14 years in a row, is the parent company to four organizations, including recruitment process outsourcing firm, Hueman: Your RPO Partner. Hueman offers a range of custom RPO services to a variety of partners across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, education, manufacturing and more. For more information, please visit huemanrpo.com.

