Hueman People Solutions Appoints Scotty Kinn as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Growth in RPO and Talent Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hueman People Solutions today announced the appointment of Scotty Kinn as Chief Sales Officer. Kinn will lead Hueman's strategic solutions across recruitment process outsourcing and professional recruitment.

Kinn is a seasoned RPO and talent solutions executive with a record of building high-performing commercial organizations, launching new offerings, and strengthening partner retention. She previously served as President at Randstad Sourceright, leading total talent solutions in North America and earning industry recognition for business impact and advocacy, including being named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. At Hueman, she will work with CHROs, TA leaders, COOs, and CFOs to align recruiting capacity with business demand, using segment-specific hiring playbooks for healthcare, life sciences, and commercial markets, each with clear SLAs and outcome targets.

"Scotty brings a clear perspective on how flexible RPO and talent solutions should serve our partners," said Bill Boutwell, CEO of Hueman People Solutions. "She is a proven commercial leader who will expand our reach and deepen our value in the market. Her leadership will help us scale our capabilities and deliver what matters most—quality, speed, and predictable cost—while elevating the experience for our clients. As more organizations turn to flexible RPO to manage hiring volatility, Hueman is uniquely positioned with unified RPO, professional recruitment, and advisory solutions powered by emerging AI innovation."

"My focus is to meet partners where they are and solve complex hiring challenges with practical, data-driven solutions," said Scotty Kinn. "Hueman's flexible RPO and talent solutions combine speed, segment expertise, and measurable outcomes, and we are expanding our AI and innovation efforts to unlock deeper talent insights and smoother experiences for both candidates and hiring teams. Together, we will give talent acquisition leaders the flexibility and confidence to scale, pivot, and deliver results in any market."

