Hueman People Solutions Expands Capabilities with PrincetonOne Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hueman People Solutions, a leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and talent acquisition, today announced the acquisition of PrincetonOne, a distinguished RPO provider with a strong presence in the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Industrial sectors. PrincetonOne, founded in 2002 by Dave Campeas and acquired by Job.com in 2022, brings unique scaling service models and pricing structures tailored to specific industry needs.

The acquisition significantly expands Hueman's service offerings and industry expertise. PrincetonOne's specialized RPO models for pharmaceutical drug launches and manufacturing complement Hueman's established flat-fee RPO services in healthcare and commercial sectors. This integration enables Hueman to offer a broader range of tailored solutions, including integrated and enterprise-scope RPO for hard-to-fill and high-volume positions, scalable pricing models, direct hire solutions, and specialized recruitment programs. The deal was executed on June 6th, with the terms of the deal not disclosed.

"At the heart of this acquisition lies a shared commitment to a people-first approach and core values that drive our success," said Bill Boutwell, CEO of Hueman People Solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome the PrincetonOne team into the Hueman family. Their leadership and exceptional customer service align perfectly with our mission, making this a natural and exciting fit."

"Joining the Hueman organization is an exciting event for the entire PrincetonOne team," said Dave Campeas, Founder and President of PrincetonOne. "We are excited to be revitalizing the PrincetonOne brand, and thrilled that all 83 RPO employees are transitioning over to continue providing the highest level of service to our clients. Our values and dedication to our people and clients remain steadfast, and we are eager to achieve great things with our new Hueman teammates."

Joe Marino, Chief Growth Officer at Hueman People Solutions, highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition: "Through the PrincetonOne acquisition, we can now provide even more service offerings focused on Total Talent Acquisition. Expanding our dynamic project-oriented solutions will significantly benefit our client partners. Our comprehensive services in Recruitment Marketing, Employee Value Proposition (EVP), Executive Search, Direct Hire, Talent Acquisition Consulting, and Interim Leadership Support will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

For more information about Hueman People Solutions and PrincetonOne, visit https://hueman.com/hueman-welcomes-princetonone/.

About Hueman People Solutions

Hueman People Solutions is a nationwide recruiting organization focused on culture and value-based hiring. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Hueman has six unique service lines designed to serve specific outsourced recruiting needs—recruitment process outsourcing, direct hire, private equity, risk adjustment, and employer branding. Though the service lines focus on individualized areas of the recruiting space, they all share a single vision of creating great employment experiences focused on people—treating them right and recognizing their qualities. Visit Hueman to learn more about this unique, people-first organization.

