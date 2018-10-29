Hueman Welcomes Chris Lawrence to Team as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Lawrence has served in sales, leadership, solution design, implementation and operational roles for recruitment providers such as Guidant Group, Cielo and ACA Talent. Lawrence is known within the recruitment process outsourcing industry for being a collaborative stakeholder for providers and clients by delivering solutions that are both inspiring and financially proven. At Hueman, he will be focused on cultivating new partner relationships to solve their complex recruitment challenges by leveraging his depth of knowledge and consultative style.

"Hueman has a storied history as an RPO provider pioneer within the healthcare industry that has proved to be of exceptional value within many other industries," Lawrence said. "I have only been here a few weeks and the teamwork-centric environment, knowledge and experience of every colleague I've met has been a testament to the brand's success. With its award-winning culture and highly successful leadership team, I look forward to sharing Hueman's story and growing its partner base."

Hueman ranks among the top three Midsize-Market for RPO Providers and Healthcare Providers in the country, honored on HRO Today's 2018 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings List, the largest and most prestigious customer satisfaction survey in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

About Hueman

Hueman is a nationally and globally recognized recruitment firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Hueman ranks among the top 39 most engagement workforces in the world, recognized by Gallup for its dedication to optimizing employee engagement. Hueman is the parent company to four organizations, including recruitment process outsourcing firm, Hueman: Your RPO Partner. Hueman offers a range of custom RPO services to a variety of partners across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, education, manufacturing and more. For more information, please visit huemanrpo.com.

