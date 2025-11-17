Huer Foods Heats Up the Candy Aisle, Introducing Frank's RedHot® Spicy Gummy Bear

Innovative North American gummy brand Huer Foods Inc. teams up with Frank's RedHot® for a candy creation that's as bold as it is delicious

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready for something hot, America! Huer Foods is a gummy candy innovator, and Frank's RedHot® is the #1 hot sauce brand in the world*. We have teamed up to create a mashup no one saw coming: Huer® x Frank's RedHot® Spicy Gummy Bears. This first-of-its-kind collaboration ignites the fast-growing "swicy" (sweet and spicy) trend, delivering a bold, unexpected flavor experience today's adventurous consumers crave.

This isn't just candy. It's iconic. Known for the softest, juiciest gummy bears, Huer® just turned up the heat — sprinkling them with Frank's RedHot ® Original Seasoning Blend. The result? A sweet-meets-spicy collision that's equal parts playful and powerful: a fruity pop followed by the unmistakable tangy kick of Frank's RedHot®. It's proof that sugar and spice really do play nice.

The timing couldn't be hotter: 51% of Americans are already consuming spicy foods at least once a week** with Gen Z leading the charge, unapologetically adding heat to everything from avocado toast to ice cream to lattes.

"Americans are turning up the heat on everything they eat," said Molly Clinton, Head of Marketing at Huer Foods. "From hot condiments to spicy cocktails, swicy is everywhere. After the buzz around our Sweet 'N Spicy gummies, we knew it was time to go bolder, and nobody does spicy better than Frank's RedHot®."

"Frank's RedHot® has always been about bringing the perfect balance of flavor and heat," said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. "We hit the 'sweet spot' and created a swicy candy with a kick that's sure to delight."

Frank's RedHot® Spicy Gummy Bears is now available for purchase in multiple sizes, perfect for on-the-go or as a crowd-pleasing snack. The sweet and spicy collaboration is available at Albertsons locations nation-wide, and on the Huer® Amazon storefront . Visit the Huer® store locator to find a seller near you.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2025 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2024 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as spicy table sauce/condiment made from chilies and excludes chili paste, chili oil and dried chili powder/flakes.

**Source NCSolutions consumer sentiment survey of 1,114 U.S. adults ages 18+.

About Huer Foods

Huer Foods is one of North America's most innovative gummy companies, crafting playful, unexpected, joy-sparking confections that delight candy lovers nationwide. From classic fan-favorites to bold trendsetters, Huer® brings imagination to every chew. Huer® lives for the here and now, for the adventure of creation and the thrill of a delightfully crafted confection. For the ability to share and spread happiness, and to spark joy in the simplest of moments. For even more magic, visit www.huerfoods.com or follow us on Instagram @HuerFoods and stay tuned for our Huer® x Cholula Chamoy launch in February!

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

